Victims, ages 13 and 14, identified in Little Rock double homicide

The two people fatally shot early Sunday in Little Rock were 13 and 14 years old, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the victims as Donta Gurley, 13, and Naqualo Smith, 14. Both boys died of their gunshot wounds shortly after 12:29 a.m., when officers responding to a shots fired call arrived at 1607 W. 22nd St., a police news release states.

No suspect was publicly identified in the incident report or news releases on the killings.

Aside from four infants who drowned or died of internal injuries, Smith and Gurley are the youngest homicide victims reported so far this year in Pulaski County.

So far this year, including the infants, there have been 16 homicide victims who were under the age of 18, accounting for about 19% of the reported victims.