Washington County deputy who fatally shot Rogers man Sunday night identified

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County sheriff's office has released the name of the deputy involved in a Sunday night shooting that killed a Rogers man.

Cpl. Stevon Grindstaff, a six-year employee of the sheriff's office, was named in a release Tuesday from the office.

The sheriff's office is doing an internal review to make sure agency policies were followed, according to the release. Grindstaff has been placed on administrative leave, as is normal procedure, according to the sheriff's office.

About 10:36 p.m. Sunday, Grindstaff attempted to stop Scottie Stacy, 57, who was driving a pickup at Blue Springs Road and Beav-O-Rama Road in northeast Washington County. Stacy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, with Stacy driving through a fence, down a dead-end road and into a field, where he stopped, according to the release.

When Grindstaff got out of the patrol car to approach Stacy, Stacy began rapidly accelerating in reverse toward Grindstaff and the patrol car, striking the patrol car, according to the release.

Grindstaff fired his weapon in response to Stacy's actions, according to the release. Stacy died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup was not injured, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell asked the state police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the shooting.

Stacy's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, according to the state police.