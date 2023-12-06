1 new library elevator coming up

All I want for Christmas is an el-e-va-tor, an el-e-vator, an el-e-va-tor. …

Ricky Williams could be excused if he was overheard singing such a ditty under his breath as he climbed the stairs of the library he oversees — the new one downtown that doesn’t have an elevator.

Williams, director of the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Library System, has fielded so many complaints over the broken lift, he ran out of ways to explain it all.

“I’ve apologized until I can’t apologize any longer,” he said on a recent tour of the facility.

Williams said he was rather shocked when the elevator stopped working a year ago in Pine Bluff’s showcase library, considering the glassy building, with a price tag of more than $10 million, just opened in early 2021.

He said when he first started trying to get the elevator fixed, he got conflicting reasons for why it wouldn’t work. The elevator company said it was the electrical system, and the electricians he brought in to check out that system said no, the wiring is right, it must be the elevator system.

In the end, it was, indeed, the elevator that had gone bad, Williams said, and because the elevator had only a one-year warranty, the library was on the hook for fixing it. Williams said he tried to get some relief from the elevator manufacturer but they wouldn’t budge.

“Isn’t there a lemon law?” he said he remembers asking. “No, that’s just for cars. Meaning, we have to eat this.” That particular meal will cost the library around $250,000, Williams said, after the equipment and labor are both tallied, money that he’s gotten from Jefferson County.

The expense has been greater than it might have been because the new elevator required a full demolition of the old unit and then construction of steel beams to support the new elevator system.

Currently, there is just a big empty shaft that extends from a few feet below the ground floor up to the third floor. The new elevator, Williams said, is on site and sitting in a crate.

The elevator work has made for a noisy summer, but things are starting to shape up as the project should be finished by mid-December, which won’t be soon enough for all those who have been inconvenienced by the stairs-only library.

“We’ve gotten so many calls and complaints,” Williams said. “Older people who want to go upstairs to the genealogy department, and parents with children in strollers who want to go up to the third floor to the children’s area, it’s been quite a disruption. We’ve accommodated everyone as much as we can. We help people get their children upstairs and we’ve moved the genealogy computers downstairs, but it’s been difficult.”



