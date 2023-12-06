2 people die, 2 more hurt on state roads

Two people were killed and two more injured in two crashes on Arkansas roads Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Yvonne Rogers, 46, of Fairview, Mo., died around 1:18 p.m. Sunday when the 1967 Chevrolet Nova in which she was a passenger lost control on Arkansas 94 near Lancashire Road in Benton County and was struck by a 2007 Ford Edge, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Both vehicles left the roadway after impact.

Charles Rogers, 47, also of Fairview, who was driving the Chevrolet, and Joseph Anderson, 75, of Pea Ridge, who was driving the Ford, were taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Mark Behnfeldt, 66, died around 5:30 p.m. Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking near Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock, a news release from Little Rock police states.

After striking Behnfeldt, the driver fled, and Behnfeldt was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify any suspect in the crash in the release.