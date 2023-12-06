3 people injured, 2 seriously, in Little Rock shooting

A shooting on 11th Street in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon injured three people, two seriously, a social media post from police stated.

Officers responding around 1:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 11th Street located three people who had been shot, the post states.

Two of the victims were in critical but stable condition Wednesday afternoon, while the third had injuries that police did not expect to be life-threatening, the post states.

The post did not identify the victims or any suspects in the shooting. The investigation into the shooting was ongoing Wednesday.