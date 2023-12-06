BOYS BASKETBALL: Central beats Har-Ber in double overtime, 80-76

Springdale Har-Ber's Jaxon Conley (left) and Jabari Washington struggle for the ball with Little Rock Central's Daniel Culberson and Clay Blair (right) on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023 at Wildcat Arena in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler) SPRINGDALE -- Little Rock Central's boys overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat Springdale Har-Ber 80-76 in two overtimes Tuesday night at Wildcat Arena.Annor Already a subscriber? Log in!