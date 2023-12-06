Brazilian man faces illegal trafficking charges after stop in Lonoke County yields more than 800 pounds of marijuana

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police on Monday resulted in the seizure of more than 800 pounds of illegal marijuana worth an estimated $3.6 million, it was announced Wednesday.

Rene Rodriguez, 33, of Brazil, was arrested after he was stopped around 8:19 p.m. on Interstate 40 near mile marker 173 in Lonoke County.

The trooper who pulled over Rodriguez smelled the odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle. The search revealed six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of black market marijuana.

Rodriguez said he was driving from California to Miami.

Taken into custody and transported to the Lonoke County Detention Center, Rodriguez is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.