Defensive stronghold

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was named the winner of the 2023 Broyles Award on Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

The annual award that is named after longtime University of Arkansas coach Frank Broyles honors the top assistant coach in Division I college football.

Of the five finalists, Parker was the lone defensive coach. He beat out the other finalists in Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

"To me what it means is about taking care of kids and helping them learn and teach young guys to grow into men," Parker said after winning the award. "Trying to change people's lives and affect them and make sure they exceed at a high level and make sure they take their full potential."

In a profession where coaches are constantly moving from program to program, Parker has been a mainstay in Iowa City. He has been the Hawkeyes' defensive coordinator the past 12 seasons and has been on the coaching staff under Kirk Farentz for 25 years.

Before arriving in Iowa, Parker was the secondary coach at Toledo for 11 years dating back to 1988. While at the podium Tuesday, Parker expressed his appreciation for having the opportunity to stay and coach at a place he enjoys for an extended period of time.

"I think I'm one of the fortunate ones that you know when you have something you like, you just keep doing it," said Parker, 60. "I'm blessed to be in one place. I work for a great coach in Kirk Farentz."

After being named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award last year, Parker broke through and secured the honor after another tremendous season from the Iowa defense that propelled the team to a Big Ten West championship and an appearance in last week's Big Ten Championship Game, where it lost to Michigan 26-0 last Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes' defense ranked seventh in the county in total defense (274.8 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (13.2 points per game). The unit held eight of their nine conference opponents to 16 points or less. Parker's defense also led the Big Ten in red zone defense.

"You can't do it without players," Parker said. "You got to get the right players and then they all have to be on the same page. I think this was one of the greatest years that we've had. Of all the different challenges you have, losing players, struggling a little bit on offense, but just the way that everybody stayed together as a team and didn't divide."

Parker was the second Iowa assistant coach to be a finalist for the Broyles Award, joining Norm Parker (no relation), who was a finalist in 2004 and 2005. The Hawkeyes finished this season 10-3 and will be be in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla., against Tennessee on Jan. 1.

"You don't do it for the awards, you do it for the kids you are coaching," Parker said. "Obviously we got another game coming up here on the first. That's the thing that's important to me. I appreciate the award and am very honored to have it, but we got to go back to work and that's what I'm looking forward to."

One of the main purposes of the Broyles Award Presentation is to recognize outstanding assistant coaches who often don't get the attention that head coaches receive. The spotlight was on Parker on Tuesday, but he made sure to take time to acknowledge the staff at Iowa as well as his family.

"You can't do it without a group of guys that are all committed to winning," Parker said. "I've been very lucky and I've been very lucky to be with a head coach that understands. He's one of the best head coaches I've ever coached with and I just really appreciate everything he's done for me. Once again, I'd like to thank my wife and my family."