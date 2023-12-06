Devo shows off versatility

FAYETTEVILLE -- Davonte "Devo" Davis is the University of Arkansas men's basketball team's most versatile player.

Coach Eric Musselman said Davis, a 6-4 senior from Jacksonville, played point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward for the Razorbacks in their 97-83 victory over Furman on Monday night at Walton Arena.

"I thought Devo was phenomenal," Musselman said. "I thought it was his best game of the year.

"We played him all over the place. We played him at the 1. We played him at the 2. We played him at the 3. We played him at the 4.

"He saved us from a rebounding standpoint, without a question. His defensive rebounding saved the game for us."

Davis had 7 points and matched his career-highs with 10 rebounds and 8 assists without a turnover in 38 minutes. He also had 10 rebounds against Texas A&M and 8 assists against North Carolina-Charlotte in the 2021-22 season.

Nine of Davis' rebounds against Furman -- which had 15 offensive rebounds -- came on the defensive end.

"Devo is like a superhero because he never gets tired," said senior guard Khalif Battle, who led the Razorbacks with 25 points against Furman. "He does all the little things. He's our team leader."

Davis, in his fourth season with the Razorbacks, entered his name into the NBA Draft after last season before withdrawing it and returning to Arkansas.

"I wasn't sure if he was going to come back this year, and I wanted him to come back because I knew all the little things he did, and he contributed to all these Elite Eights and Sweet 16s," Battle, a transfer from Temple, said of the NCAA Tournament runs in which Davis has been a key player. "So hearing that he was coming back, I thought it made the team that much better, and it shows every game.

"You see how much he does and how much he sacrifices. ... I couldn't have asked for a better teammate and team leader."

Davis said he enjoys having an all-around performance like he did against Furman rather than strictly a high-scoring game.

"Heck, yeah," Davis said. "It makes it more fun, like rebounding and just throwing it up the court or rebounding and just taking off with it or even making an extra pass and see a three-ball go up and then you see KB dancing.

"Why not enjoy that type of basketball? I know they love it. If we all continue to do that, nobody can stop us."

Davis became the first Arkansas player since Courtney Fortson on Dec. 10, 2008, to have at least 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in a game, according to HogStats.com.

Fortson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Arkansas' 98-70 win against North Carolina Central.

The past three Razorbacks with at least 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in a game also include Corey Beck, who had 9, 10 and 10 on Jan. 7, 1995, when Arkansas won 97-79 at Tennessee, Hogstats.com posted on social media.

Tornado relief

On Monday night, Arkansas officials announced a donation of $254,694 from funds raised for tornado relief by the Razorbacks' exhibition game against Purdue on Oct. 28 at Walton Arena.

The sellout crowd of 19,000-plus helped the Razorbacks to an 81-77 overtime victory over the Boilermakers. The funds were donated to Arkansas 211 through the United Way.

"Can't thank Coach [Matt] Painter and Purdue enough for coming to Fayetteville to help raise money for the central Arkansas tornado victims," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "So cool to see our fans rally around the game and not only create an unheard of atmosphere for an exhibition game, but contribute to such a great cause."

Backdoor boogie

When Furman wasn't taking three-point shots, the Paladins were constantly looking for back-door cuts and succeeded quite often with several layups, shot bank shots and a Ben VanderWal dunk.

But Arkansas' Tramon Mark made Furman pay on one backdoor try. With Davis Molnar at the top of the key, he spotted a teammate tracking down the left baseline, whirled and tried to fire a low pass. Mark intercepted the ball and started the other way, completing the takeaway with a layup.

Block binge

The Razorbacks had 10 blocked shots against Furman on Monday night, led by three each from Chandler Lawson and Layden Blocker, for their second double-figure blocks game of the season.

Arkansas had a season-high 15 blocked shots in an 86-68 victory over Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10.

The Razorbacks lead the SEC and are second in the country with 7.1 blocked shots per game. Eastern Kentucky leads Division I with 8.7 blocks per game, paced by NCAA leader Isaiah Cozart, whose 6.17 average is 2.74 more per game than his closest competition.

The biggest crowd-pleasing block on Monday night came from the 6-2 Blocker, who denied a dunk attempt by Furman's 6-4 Alex Williams late in the first half.

Moments earlier, 6-10 Trevon Brazile swatted a shot in the lane by Davis Molnar.

Brazile leads the Razorbacks with 17 blocked shots, with Lawson at 16 and Makhi Mitchell with 8. Ten different Arkansas players have posted a blocked shot. Brazile is tied for 49th in Division I with 1.89 blocks per game and Lawson is tied for 65th (1.78).

Lob fun

Trevon Brazile brought the crowd to a frenzy with a high-flying two-hand dunk at the 4:15 mark of the first half.

The play started with a defensive rebound from Davonte Davis. Jeremiah Davenport corralled Davis' outlet pass around mid-court, dribbled a couple of times then lofted a perfect lob to Brazile on the left side for a throw down and the Hogs' first 10-point lead at 37-27.

Foster out

Furman played without leading scorer Marcus Foster, who was injured in the first half of the Paladins' 70-69 loss at Princeton on Saturday.

Foster, a 6-4 guard from Atlanta, averages 19.8 points on 49.1% shooting and 5.5 rebounds. He was replaced by Tyrese Hughey.

Big Nasty b-day

Former Razorback All-American Corliss Williamson, a key member of the 1994 NCAA championship team known as the "Big Nasty" for his physical play, turned 50 on Monday.

Williamson, a 6-7 power forward who played 12 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons, is now an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves.