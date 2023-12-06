Fort Smith police, Sheriff’s Office deputies collaborate to address holiday porch piracy





FORT SMITH -- The Police Department and Sebastian County Sheriff's Office are helping to stop Grinches from stealing Christmas this year by launching Operation Nab-a-Grinch.

The operation is a special task force of officers and deputies focused on porch piracy and vehicle break-ins around the holidays, according to a police news release.

"We want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday, and part of that is them paying for gifts and getting the gifts that they paid for," Sebastian County Sheriff's Office Capt. Philip Pevehouse said.

Police spokesman Aric Mitchell said package theft always ramps up around the holidays, with Fort Smith having about 11 active cases so far. This is the first year the departments are working together on the issue, he said.

"In addition to committing a Class D felony punishable by fines and up to six years in prison, Grinches caught stealing packages will have their names permanently featured on the department's social media pages for all the Whos in Whoville to see," the release states.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Fort Smith Police Department by calling 911 or (479) 709-5100.

"We really emphasize people to call us immediately, as soon as you notice something," Mitchell said. "We're also in communication with the public on some of the tactics that people might use."

Mitchell said porch pirates may follow a delivery truck around.

"So we want people to be aware of anybody engaging in that activity, where they don't belong in a certain neighborhood trailing a FedEx truck or a UPS truck at a slow rate of speed, but they're following them from house to house. So that's the sort of thing we want the public to know about."

The release states the departments can't disclose specific tactics of how they plan to nab Grinches, but does highlight ways for people to be proactive in stopping theft.

This includes immediately calling the police to report theft, attempted theft or suspicious activities; schedule deliveries if possible for when you'll be home to receive those packages; consider secure drop-off locations such as lockboxes or designated package lockers; request signature confirmation upon delivery; monitor tracking information and delivery notifications; have a trusted friend or neighbor retrieve packages if you're not home; install surveillance cameras; avoid leaving valuables in your vehicle and make sure the doors are locked before leaving a vehicle unattended.



