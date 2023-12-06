Kamala Harris, U.S. Democratic vice president, achieved a "great milestone," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, as she broke a nearly 200-year-old record for casting the most tie-breaking votes in the Senate when she voted to confirm a new federal judge in Washington.

Darryl George, 18, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, who spent a month at an off-site disciplinary program for the length of his braided locs, was sent back to in-school suspension for refusing to change his hairstyle.

Trevor Jacob, 30, of Lompoc, Calif., a YouTuber who staged a California plane crash to make a video of himself parachuting to safety, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County, Minn., attorney, said in a statement her office found no evidence of inappropriate behavior by law enforcement in the death of a man whose body was found two days after he fled on foot from police who had stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving.

Mohamed Aziz, former president of Mauritania, was sentenced to five years in prison after a court found him guilty of money laundering and self-enrichment, his attorneys said.

Daniel Banyai, owner of a former firearms training center in Pawlet, Vt., had a warrant issued for his arrest after a judge ruled that he is in contempt of court for failing to remove structures he built without a permit.

James Carter III, a white former sheriff's deputy in Charleston County, S.C., who beat a Black man unconscious after a car chase, didn't give the man "the opportunity to actually surrender himself" as seen on body camera footage, said Marvin Pendarvis, the victim's attorney.

Joy Liggon, whose 16-year-old daughter was fatally stabbed in a dispute over McDonald's sweet and sour sauce, said the deal with prosecutors in which the girl's attacker pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed and carrying a dangerous weapon didn't incorporate the family's concerns.

Lech Walesa, Poland's 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been hospitalized with a bad case of covid-19, aide Marek Kaczmar told Polish media.