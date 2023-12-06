Health of individuals

It was announced at the COP28 conference in Dubai that Joe Biden aims to slash "super pollutant" emissions and lead global climate action. But what do these words mean to the average person?

Would it be easier if we concentrated on the health of the individual--yes, focus on the risk to the health of the individual--if we do not take climate action seriously? We need to address it as we did covid. I know not everyone believed in taking action, but enough people did and many lives were saved and covid became a household word. The health of our Earth demands the same from our global community.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

It's not quite correct

Bryan Hendricks stated in his column in the Dec. 3 issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that The Runway Group had purchased 6,000 acres "between the Buffalo and I-49." Can someone tell Mr. Hendricks that the acreage doesn't go anywhere near I-49, which runs from Missouri to join I-40 near Alma? Check the assessor's books at the Madison County courthouse. Yes, they have bought that acreage, just not near I-49.

On a second note in reference to the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative's full-page advertisement in that same issue, can someone explain to the group that the very reason we went to electronic voting was because the integrity of paper ballots was so easily and often manipulated? Check to see how many elections had the FBI checking with individual voters as to if they actually voted.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

Listen to his words

Trump has stated that his favorite book is the Bible, but has he read any of it? He continues to call people fools. Check out this passage from Matthew 5: Then Jesus said, "Whoever says, 'You fool,' shall be guilty enough to go into fiery hell."

Do MAGA fans even listen to his speeches or interviews? I do and I am very concerned about his popularity, and scared that he could be elected president. Let us hope he is broke and in jail.

PAT WADE

Alexander

Profound, beautiful

While Governor SHS fights for the suppression of our history, our Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts quietly gives us the exhibit "Whitfield Lovell: Passages." This profound and beautiful rendering of Black lives is a stunning gift to Arkansans' intellectual freedom in the face of suppression.

Go see this exhibit now; it ends in January. And thank artists everywhere for continuing in their work to make us more fully human.

SUZANNE PHARR

Little Rock

Serve all Americans

Congressional Republicans, as they do when the president is a Democrat, are stoking consumer anxiety.

The national economy is doing well, statistically. Investors are investing, employers are hiring, wages are rising. Inflation is low with no threat of a recession. Thank you, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve board. But receipts at the grocery store checkout and the prices of houses, apartment rents and new car stickers don't necessarily reflect the statistics.

Republicans blame federal spending by Democrats for consumers' worries. They say conservative ideology is the cure and are betting their threat to shut down the government will help them more than hurt them. They seem to be asking, "What would The Donald do?"

It seems long ago that President Joe Biden and others said a "fair share" tax increase on the rich should be part of the solution along with reasonable budget cuts. Maybe they'll try again, but I doubt it. It seems voters only hear the words "tax increase," and, of course, the party of the rich encourages that and ignores the other part of the Democrats' proposal to also reduce spending without gutting needed programs.

We are not a poor country, as Republicans seem to suggest. Of course the wealthy should pay more taxes along with, I believe, the upper middle class, plus reasonable budget cuts to reduce spending. I nominate NASA's "moon shot" obsession, which I consider idiotic, for the chopping block.

We are rich! Many are filthy rich. Open your eyes and see how they live and play. We can afford and deserve first-class government that serves all Americans and provides global leadership, including weapons for Ukraine; food, medical care and shelter for war victims; and diplomacy to end the slaughter in Gaza.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville