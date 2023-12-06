Man shot by Jacksonville police in Waffle House incident faces multiple charges

A man who was injured in a Sunday shooting involving a Jacksonville police officer has been arrested.

Vashun Mayo, 31, of Jacksonville was shot in the leg after officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a Waffle House on Sunday, a news release from the police department said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a victim inside the restaurant at 116 Marshall Road, the release said.

"While victims were interviewed, it was determined that Mayo threatened to kill the manager if they did not provide all the money from the safe after taking money from the register," an arrest report from the Jacksonville Police Department said.

The report said Mayo forced all the employees and customers, including a 15-year-old, into the manager's office at gunpoint.

Police attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as Mayo, but the front door was locked. An officer broke the glass and entered the building. Mayo fled from police, fired two shots and announced that he had a gun, the release said.

Mayo fled into the woods and was shot in the leg by Officer Jacob Davidson, police said.

Davidson has been with the police department since January of 2021. He is currently on paid administrative leave in accordance with the department's policy, the release said.

Another officer received a minor injury on their hand while pursuing Mayo, police said. The identity of that officer was not immediately released.

The release said Mayo gave himself up after he was shot, and aid was rendered at the scene..

He was then taken to a hospital to be treated for his wound, said April Kiser, a spokeswoman for the Jacksonville Police Department.

Mayo has been charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening, five counts of aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree battery and fleeing.

He was also wanted in connection with several other robberies and attempted robberies of small convenience stores or gas stations from earlier this year, arrest reports said.