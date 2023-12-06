More Arkansas offers extended to transfers

The list of Arkansas offers to transfers is slowly growing with several other offers extended on Wednesday.

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday.

Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner has extended an offer to Eastern Michigan transfer tight end Andreas Paaske on Wednesday.

Paaske, 6-6 and 255 pounds, also reported an offer from Sam Houston State since entering the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He played all 13 games this season and had 10 receptions for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A Copenhagen, Denmark, native, Paaske enrolled at Eastern Michigan in 2021 after playing for the Søllerød Gold Diggers in the Danish National League.

Paaske was selected to Denmark’s 45-man U19 National Team roster and participated in the IFAF 2019 U19 European Championships in Bologna, Italy. He had 8 receptions for 74 yards against Team France.

Arizona Cardinals lineman and former Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt is also a Denmark native.

Pittsburgh transfer defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola reported an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

A redshirt freshman, Okunlola, 6-4 and 245 pounds, had 18 tackles with an impressive 6 tackles for loss and 5 sacks this season with the Panthers. He also had a forced fumble and a recovered fumble while appearing in 11 games.

Okunola reportedly had over 50 scholarship offers while at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Mass., where he had 49 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a senior.

Rivals rated him a 4-star recruit and the nation’s No. 23 defensive lineman in the 2022 class.

He also has offers from Southern Cal, Minnesota, Washington, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Colorado, Michigan State, California, Florida State, Missouri and others.

North Texas transfer receiver Ja’Mori Maclin reported an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday.

He had 57 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The sophomore from Kirkwood, Mo., was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team during the 2022 season after having 16 catches for 380 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maclin spent two seasons at Missouri prior to attending North Texas. He saw action in three games in 2020 and did not play in 2021 due to injury.

His cousin is former Missouri All-American and NFL receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Maclin also reports offers from Mississippi State, Arizona State, Baylor and California.

Kansas State junior transfer defensive end Nate Matlack reported receiving an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday.

Matlack, 6-5 and 249 pounds, had 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 1 pass deflection this season for the Wildcats in 12 games.

He had 39 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble in 3 seasons.

Matlack also reported offers from Pittsburgh, Texas State and Colorado State.

Colorado State transfer defensive back TJ Crandall said he added an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday.

Crandall, 6-1 and 185 pounds, had 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 2 pass breakups as a freshman this season.

He has also reported offers from Indiana, Wisconsin, California, Cincinnati, Purdue, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Oregon State, UCLA and others.

He was rated a 3-star by three recruiting services in the 2023 class.

Others offered earlier in the week include defensive back Will Lee, 6-2 and 185 pounds, of Kansas State. He was the first transfer to report an offer from the Razorbacks on Monday.

Lee was an NJCAA D1 First Team All-America selection at Iowa Western in 2022 as a freshman. He then transferred to Kansas State.

He reported earlier on Wednesday that he was focusing on Texas A&M, Louisville and Washington.

As a sophomore this season for the Wildcats, Lee was sixth on the team with 42 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups.

On3.com rated him the No. 3 cornerback and No. 15 overall junior college prospect in the nation when he chose Kansas State.

Lee also reported offers from Auburn, Washington, LSU, Southern Cal, Louisville, Michigan State, Illinois, Houston and South Carolina. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas extended an offer to him last December after his freshman season in junior college.

North Dakota transfer offensive lineman Easton Kilty, 6-5 and 305 pounds, added an offer from the Razorbacks on Monday afternoon. Kilty has offers from Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas Tech, Iowa State, BYU, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Boston College and others.

He has started 35 consecutive games over the past three seasons for the Fighting Hawks.

Kilty played 707 snaps in 2022 and graded at 95%, according to Pro Football Focus. He has played guard and tackle. He redshirted as a freshman in 2020 after being at standout at Stratford, Wis.

Washington State receiver Josh Kelly has an offer from Arkansas, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.Com

Nakos reports Kelly also having offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Utah, Texas Tech, Kansas State and others.

Kelly on Tuesday was expected to have visited Notre Dame. He recorded 61 catches for 923 yards and 8 touchdowns this season as a redshirt junior. He was at Fresno State prior to joining the Cougars.

Bucknell defensive back Ethan Robinson reported an offer from Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams on Monday evening.

Robinson, 6-0 and 175 pounds, also reports offers from Southern Cal, North Carolina State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota.

He was named first team All-Patriot League and was on the All-Academic team this past season as a junior.

In 31 games for the Bison, Robinson has 154 tackles, 6.5 tackles, 1 sack, 25 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

He attended Iona Prep in Montgomery, N.Y. before enrolling at Bucknell.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Remington Strickland, 6-4 and 300 pounds, also reported an Arkansas offer Monday evening.

He played in seven games as a sophomore this season for the Aggies. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and former offensive line coach Brad Davis offered him while he was at Fort Bend Christian in Sugar Land, Texas, before he signed with Texas A&M in 2021. He was a consensus 3-star recruit.

He was expected to meet with Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos on Wednesday.

Remington has also reported offers from Louisville, Southern Cal, Arizona State, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Illinois and others.

Michigan State transfer offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark received an offer from Arkansas on Tuesday.

VanDeMark, 6-5 and 320 pounds, started the final two games of the 2022 season and made 9 starts in 2023. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Boston College have also offered VanDeMark.

He was teammates with Arkansas offensive line commitment Keyshawn Blackstock, who is 6-4 and 315 pounds, this past season.