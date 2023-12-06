Actress Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker got married over the weekend in Mexico, according to multiple reports. Hudgens, 34, and Tucker were spotted in Tulum, and Hudgens' longtime agent posted on Instagram congratulating her on the marriage, Colorado sports website DNVR reported. Tucker, 27, played last season for the Colorado Rockies. He and Hudgens revealed their engagement in February. The two tied the knot Saturday, sources told People magazine. A photo of Hudgens in a white dress on the beach began circulating Sunday on social media. Additionally, Tucker's brother Carson and Hudgens' "High School Musical" co-star Monique Coleman shared Instagram posts from Tulum. Hudgens said she met her future husband on a Zoom meditation call. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she told Drew Barrymore in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking." In October, Hudgens shared photos of her star-filled bachelorette party in Aspen, Colo.

Singer Post Malone is collaborating on a new clothing line inspired by his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. More than 20 different pieces of merch, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and shorts, are available on the NTWRK website or select Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops. "Post Malone, the Texas native and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, is dropping an exclusive limited-edition collection in collaboration with his favorite team," according to the NTWRK website. According to Forbes, NTWRK is a Los Angeles-based retail company. Grant Kratzer of the streetwear brand Cheatin Snakes co-designed the line, according to NTWRK. Kratzer's designs capture Malone's flair and have slogans such as "Blessed this shirt for another Dallas Cowboys victory." The selection also includes a navy Starter jacket with a skeleton wearing a Cowboys helmet. Malone has been seen at games, wears Cowboys jerseys at his shows, and once promised to add an "88" tattoo if the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. In October, Malone, 28, expressed his love for the Cowboys with breaded chicken tenders, partnering with Raising Cane's to open a Cowboys-themed restaurant in northwest Dallas.