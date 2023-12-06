FOOTBALL

Lawrence may miss 1st game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed "everything's stable, everything's good." He added that surgery "is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time." "We'll see where he's at in a couple days," Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Monday night. Pederson said Lawrence's injury "looked worse than it really was. Very fortunate there." He declined to say if Lawrence has a realistic shot at playing Sunday at Cleveland (7-5). The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk for "some time" because of a core muscle injury that likely will need surgery. Kirk was injured on Jacksonville's first offensive play, staying on the ground after a 26-yard gain and then gingerly walking to the locker room. But it was Lawrence's injury about three hours later that had the home crowd really panicked. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's ankle on a third-down play, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative.

Lions lose DT

The Detroit Lions put their best interior defensive lineman, Alim McNeill, on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Kindle Vildor off the practice squad. Detroit also added Tyson Alualu and Matt Farniok to the practice squad and released linebacker Raymond Johnson from it. The NFC North-leading Lions (9-3) made the moves Tuesday, two days after McNeill was injured in a win at New Orleans. Detroit will play at Chicago (4-8) on Sunday. This season McNeill has made 31 tackles and six were for losses, including a career-high five sacks.

Jets make QB moves

The New York Jets waived Tim Boyle after two starts and signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday in the team's latest shuffle at the quarterback position. Boyle mostly struggled while replacing the benched Zach Wilson the past two games. He was 41 of 63 for 327 yards and 1 touchdown with 3 interceptions -- including a Hail Mary that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown against Miami -- in 2 losses as the starter. The Jets (4-8) are mired in a five-game losing streak and their offense has been unable to consistently produce with Aaron Rodgers sidelined since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York in the season-opener. On Monday, Coach Robert Saleh said he wasn't ready to announce a starting quarterback for the Jets' game Sunday against Houston. Boyle was unlikely to get the start, leaving Wilson and veteran Trevor Siemian as the options.

Ex-WR files order

A woman was allegedly so consumed by her love for ex-NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh that she took the former wide receiver's last name. Houshmandzadeh, 46, has filed for a restraining order against the woman, TMZ reports. In documents requesting the order, Houshmandzadeh said a woman named Annette Selkirk legally changed her name to Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh, according to TMZ. The real Houshmandzadeh said Annette developed a "bizarre and extreme obsession" with him and his family dating back to 2015. The former NFL star obtained a temporary restraining order against Selkirk in 2015, but it expired in 2019 and the harassment allegedly resumed. Houshmandzadeh said he once received a letter from the woman claiming she had "several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family." Additionally, Houshmandzadeh said Annette has posed as the mother of his kids online and attempted to gain access to his personal affairs by citing her newly bestowed, unique last name, according to TMZ. In the court documents, he requested that she cease her harassment and stay at least 500 yards away from him. Houshmandzadeh gained more than 500 yards receiving in six of his 11 NFL seasons.

BASEBALL

No trade for Trout

The Los Angeles Angels will not trade three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, General Manager Perry Minasian confirmed at MLB's winter meetings on Tuesday. Minasian responded to the annual questions about Trout's future with the underachieving Angels by providing the same answer he has given in past years -- and the same answer given by owner Arte Moreno's previous general managers. "Mike Trout will not be getting traded, 100%," Minasian told mlb.com and other outlets. Trout is under contract through 2030, and he makes $35.45 million annually with a full no-trade clause. But even after he missed significant portions of the past three seasons due to injuries, his future in Anaheim remains an annual topic of debate due to his formidable talent and the Angels' annual failures to achieve any team success. Trout, 32, has participated in one playoff series and has never won a postseason game in a 13-year career spent entirely with the Angels. Los Angeles is currently mired in streaks of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine consecutive non-playoff seasons, both the longest in the majors. Trout, a former Arkansas Traveler, is owed $248.15 million over the next seven seasons as part of his record $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Angels. He is coming off the least impressive season of his career, during which he was limited to 82 games -- just one after July 3 -- due to a broken bone in his left hand. He batted .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBI, although he was still named an AL All-Star for the 11th time.

Guardians get top pick

The Cleveland Guardians will have the No. 1 pick in next year's amateur baseball draft for the first time, winning a lottery on the second try Tuesday after the Washington Nationals came out with the top spot initially but were ineligible. Major League Baseball and the players' association agreed to the lottery in their March 2022 labor contract, an innovation to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by getting rid of veterans. The 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs entered the weighted lottery, and the first drawing of four ping-pong balls at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., came up with 3-9-11-13 -- a winning combination for the Nationals among 1,001 combinations. Washington was ineligible to pick in the top six because the collective bargaining agreement states a team that pays in the revenue-sharing plan cannot have a lottery pick in back-to-back years, and the Nationals chose LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 selection this year. The ping-pong balls were redrawn, and 8-14-10-7 were selected, a Guardians combination. Cincinnati will pick second in the July 14 draft at Arlington, Texas, followed by Colorado, Oakland, the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City, St. Louis, the Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh and Washington. Detroit selects 11th, followed by Boston, San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs, Seattle, Miami, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.