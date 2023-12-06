Old Miller Theater Mural

Karen DeJarnette, the chair of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Art and Design, describes a mural honoring the history of the early 20th-century Miller Theater, which used to be located near the present-day P.K. Miller Mortuary on Second Avenue and State Street. DeJarnette, along with faculty members Te’Arra Stewart, Matthew Fields and Jonathan Wright, worked on the design, which was unveiled Monday in The ARTSpace on Main and will be located at an undetermined spot in the future Delta Rhythm & Blues Cultural District. The Miller Theater, reduced from three stories to one, was known for hosting acts from the Black Swan Records tours of the 1920s including Ethel Waters, Fred “Deacon” Jones, J. Mayo Williams, George Thomas and William Grant Still, who are depicted in the mural. Black Swan Records, based in New York, marketed jazz music to African Americans at a time when the genre was on an upswing from its roots in the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)