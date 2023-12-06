100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1923

NEW ORLEANS -- Following a conference between Thomas H. MacDonald, chief of the federal Bureau of Public Roads, and Arkansas state highway officials here today, it was said the United States Department of Agriculture will approve the new Arkansas highway act and restore federal aid to the highway program of that state. Neither Mr. McDonald, Herbert P. Wilson, chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission, or other members of that body attending the convention of the American Association of State Highway Officials would confirm the report. According to the report, Mr. MacDonald informed the Arkansas delegation that recognition of the new highway law, which provides for the financing and administration of the state's highway construction and maintenance plans, will be made at once. Arkansas has been without federal aid for nine months, it was said.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1973

mThree truck drivers who blocked Interstate 40 near Brinkley for about 30 minutes were arrested Wednesday as more drivers blocked more highways across the country to protest rising fuel prices and lower speed limits. ... Monroe County Sheriff Larry Morris said the truckers arrested near Brinkley were Paul W. Van Fossen, 31, of Elkhart, Ind., a driver for Instamatic Co.; Bobby Ray Ammons, 37, of Rogers, a driver for the Columbia Co. of New Orleans, and Avril R. Deason, 32, of Hopkinsville, Ky., a driver for Phelps-Dodge Corporation. Each was charged with improper parking, obstructing traffic, reckless driving and malicious mischief. Each was held in lieu of $500 bond. their trucks, which contained no perishable goods, were impounded.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1998

mAfter sending three letters imploring Pulaski County Circuit-County Clerk Carolyn Staley to clean up what he regards as her office's inefficiency, the county's prosecuting attorney says the situation has reached a "critical mass" and he may seek a legal remedy. "She's at the top of her office just like I'm responsible for my office," Larry Jegley said Thursday. "You call and you call and you get no response. I'm going to get it resolved." Staley said Friday she'll meet with Jegley on Monday to discuss his complaints of files that take an average of three weeks to be assigned to a judge and set for hearings. Arkansas law requires Jegley to try defendants within one year.

10 years ago

Dec. 6, 2013

mBen E. Keith Co. has purchased 70 acres in North Little Rock at the northwest corner of Interstate 440 and U.S. 70 to build a 350,000-square-foot distribution center expected to open in early 2016. The Fort Worth-based food-distribution company expects the project to cost $60 million and anticipates adding 80 employees when the facility opens, raising the company's total Arkansas employment to 355.