OTHERS SAY: Failure all around on Santos: Everyone fell down on dealing with this guy

When House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the results of the expulsion vote, Con(gress)man George Santos became plain old regular con man George Santos, ending what we hope is his first and only term in elected office just shy of 11 months, a very short tenure, although he did last longer than Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

While the expulsion was wrong and the two Democrats and 111 other Republicans besides Santos were correct to vote no (another pair of Democrats voted present), 311 bipartisan votes to expel broke precedent and carried the day, ushering Santos out.

His rise and fall was a failure by many people and institutions.

It was a failure of the Republican Party organization in Nassau (once the most potent machine in the country) and Queens to see who this guy was before granting him their ballot line unopposed last year. Having run in 2020 as a sacrificial lamb against Rep. Tom Suozzi, who dispatched him with ease, the GOP bosses gave Santos their line without even making a phone call to see who he was (and who he wasn't).

It was the failure of Democrats in Nassau and Queens and their primary winner, Robert Zimmerman, to expose Santos' fraud.

It was a failure of the press on Long Island and the city (in which we include The Daily News as well as our competitors at Newsday, The Post and The Times, in addition to TV, radio and on the Web) to expose Santos' uncountable lies before the general election. Telling New Yorkers about Santos' fantasy life of accomplishment after the voting ended was too late.

Another wrinkle in this sad tale is that the Democrats are trying to get the state's highest court to order the congressional districts redrawn, setting up the possibility that the special election to fill Santos' seat in February would have different lines by the June primary. The court should just leave everything in place.