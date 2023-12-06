Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Razorback coaches visiting portal and prep targets

Arkansas football coaches have been making in-home and school visits to see transfer portal and high school targets this week.

The coaches are expected to host transfers for official visits this weekend while also hosting high school underclassmen for unofficial visits on Saturday.

Newly hired offensive line coach Eric Mateos is expected to visit with North Texas transfer Ethan Minor and Texas A&M transfer Remington Strickland on Wednesday.

Minor, 6-2 and 294 pounds, played three seasons at Arkansas State, where he started 24 of 32 games before transferring to North Texas. He plans to officially visit Mississippi State this weekend. A visit to Arkansas is a possibility.

He was a standout at Kingswood-Oxford High in West Hartford, Conn., prior to attending Arkansas State. He was rated a 2-star recruit in the 2019 class.

On3.com rates him the No. 10 overall transfer in the portal.

Strickland, 6-4 and 300 pounds, reported an offer from the Razorbacks on Monday.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and then-offensive line coach Brad Davis made him an offer while he was at Fort Bend Christian in Sugar Land, Texas, and was in his top eight at one time during the recruiting process. Strickland was a consensus 3-star recruit in the class of 2021.

He also reports offers from Maryland, Louisville, Southern Cal, Arizona State, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Illinois and other programs.

Mateos is expected to visit San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona, 6-5 and 325 pounds, on Thursday. He announced his transfer on Monday and has since added offers from Texas Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.

He started every game in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. Carmona has two years of eligibility remaining.

On3.com rates him the No. 26 overall transfer in the portal.

Mateos visited with junior college offensive lineman Jaekwon Bouldin for about two hours Tuesday afternoon.

Bouldin, 6-7 and 340 pounds, from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Purdue, Florida A&M and Tennessee-Chattanooga. He made an official visit to Fayetteville for the Florida International football game Nov. 18.

Bouldin has also visited Purdue and has plans to visit Mississippi State on Dec. 16.

He said he plans to enroll at his new school in January.

Former Michigan State and current Arkansas commitment Keyshawn Blackstock, 6-4 and 315 pounds, said he’s recruiting several transfer offensive linemen, including Strickland, Bouldin and his former Spartan teammate and offensive line target Geno VanDeMark, who received an offer from Arkansas on Tuesday.

VanDeMark, 6-5 and 320 pounds, started in the final two games of the 2022 season and made nine starts in 2023. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Boston College have also offered him.

Quarterback commitment KJ Jackson, 6-4 and 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, is expecting to host Pittman, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain for an in-home visit Wednesday morning.

Defensive back pledge Tevis Metcalf, 5-11 and 180 pounds of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, expects to host Pittman, secondary coach Deron Wilson and Fountain for an in-home visit Wednesday night.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is expected to visit running back commitment Jadan Baugh, 6-1 and 215 pounds, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia, on Wednesday morning before making his way to St. Louis to visit class of 2025 running back commitment Jamarion Parker, 6-0 and 185 pounds, of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, in the afternoon.

He is expected to see running back pledge Braylen Russell, 6-2 and 230 pounds, of Benton, on Friday morning.

Receiver commitment CJ Brown, 6-1 and 185 pounds, of Bentonville, plans to go to Arkansas to help recruit visitors this weekend and the following weekend.

Defensive line pledge Kavion Henderson, 6-3 and 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., expects defensive line coach Deke Adams to do an in-home visit on Thursday.

Adams checked on 2025 consensus 4-star defensive line targets Lance Jackson, 6-5 and 250 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove; Kevin Oatis, 6-1 and 285 pounds, of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Andrew Maddox, 6-3 and 270 pounds. of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove, earlier this week.

Tight ends coach Morgan Turner visited the school of offensive line commitment Zuri Madison, 6-4 and 315 of Lexington (Ky.) Douglass, on Tuesday. Mateos is expected to visit Madison on Sunday.

Receiver pledge Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1 and 170 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, and his family hosted Pittman and Guiton on Tuesday for an in-home visit.

Petrino is expected to visit Bethel-Roman next week.