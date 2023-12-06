Santa Claus came to White Hall

Children visited Santa during the White Hall Christmas Event Dec. 1 at the White Hall Community Center, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Participants also had refreshments and joined in activities. Various booths were also on display by local organizations. ‘What a great turnout at our Community Christmas Event. Thank you to all the businesses and local groups that provided booths with crafts and goodies for the kiddos. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did,’ a Chamber spokesman said. (Special to The Commercial)