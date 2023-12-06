Spencer’s 23 leads Huskies over Heels





NEW YORK -- Cam Spencer had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when Connecticut took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second half and finished with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Tristen Newton scored 14 and freshman Solomon Ball had a season-best 13 points as the Huskies shot 51.5% from the field.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (7-2) with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20. Armando Bacot finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, but North Carolina couldn't keep pace with the Huskies, shooting 39% in the final 20 minutes and 44% overall.

UConn started pulling away early in the second, taking a 62-49 lead on Spencer's jumper as the shot clock expired with 14:27 remaining. North Carolina got within five on a jumper by Davis with 11:02 left, but the Huskies ripped off an 18-6 surge for an 83-66 advantage with about three minutes left.

North Carolina played its fourth nonconference game against a power conference opponent and scored its fewest points all season.

In other top 25 men's games, Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, as No. 2 Kansas defeated Missouri-Kansas City 88-69 at Lawrence, Kan. Hunter Dickinson added 14 and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks (8-1). Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roos (6-3). ... Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roos (6-3). ... RayJ Dennis had 17 points and seven assists, true freshman Ja'Kobe Walter made four three-pointers and scored 15 points, and No. 6 Baylor (9-0) beat Seton Hall 78-60 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle at Waco, Texas. Kadary Richmond had 18 points for Seton Hall (5-3). ... Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each scored 33 points, a career-high for both, as No. 20 Illinois surged ahead in the second half to beat No. 11 Florida Atlantic 98-89 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. The Fighting Illini (7-1) won their fifth straight game thanks to Domask and Shannon, who combined for 49 after halftime and were a combined 25 of 35 from the field. Vladislav Goldin scored a career-best 23 points before fouling out in the final minute for Florida Atlantic (7-2). ... Jaxon Robinson scored 19 points and No. 14 BYU beat Evansville 96-55 at Provo, Utah. Trevin Knell had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cougars (8-0). Yacine Toumi led Evansville (7-2) with 13 points. ... Jonas Aidoo scored a career-high 17 points and No. 17 Tennessee beat George Mason 87-66 at Knoxville, Tenn., to stop a three-game skid. Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points for the Volunteers (5-3). Darius Maddox scored 15 points for the Patriots (7-2). ... Javian McCollum scored 19 points, Milos Uzan had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 19 Oklahoma (8-0) limited Providence (7-2) to 20 second-half points in a 72-51 win at Norman, Okla. ... AJ Storr matched a season high with 22 points and Steven Crowl scored a season-high 18 points, leading No. 23 Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) past Michigan State (4-4, 0-1) 70-57. ... Ray Harrison scored 23 points, Gabe McGlothian had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Grand Canyon beat No. 25 San Diego State 79-73 in PHoenix for its first win over a ranked opponent. Tyon Grant-Foster added 18 points for the Antelopes (7-1), off to their best start since joining Division I in 2013-14. Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State (7-2) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

TOP 25 WOMEN

Frida Formann scored 23 points and matched a school record with seven three-pointers as No. 8 Colorado never trailed in beating Texas-Arlington 95-74 at Boulder, Colo. Quay Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaronette Vonleh added 14 points for Colorado (9-1). Formann also had seven three-pointers earlier this season in Colorado's victory over then-No. 1 LSU on Nov. 6. Keiori Lee had 18 points to lead UT-Arlington (1-8). ... - Emma Shumate had career highs of six three-pointers and 22 points as No. 11 Ohio State won its seventh straight game by beating Ohio 85-45 at Columbus, Ohio. Taylor Thierry added 15 points for Ohio State (7-1). Jaya McClure led Ohio (2-4) with nine. ... Astera Tuhina scored 18 points, Bella Murekatete added 15 and No. 21 Washington State ended South Dakota State's home winning streak at 16 games with a 69-64 win at Brookings, S.D. Eleonora Villa finished with 13 points for Washington State (10-1). Paige Meyer scored 12 to lead South Dakota State (4-3).



