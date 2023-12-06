COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Four Razorbacks, coach earn AVCA honors

Four University of Arkansas players and Razorbacks Coach Jason Watson have been named American Volleyball Coaches Association honorees, the organization announced Tuesday.

All-SEC honorees Jill Gillen, Taylor Head and Hannah Hogue were tabbed All-South Region, and Maggie Cartwright was named All-South Region honorable mention.Jason Watson was named AVCA South Region Coach of the Year for the first time in his Arkansas tenure, and just the second time for any Arkansas coach, the last being Chris Poole in 1997.

Gillen leads the team in kills (493), kills per set (4.18), aces (50) and aces per set (0.42), all of which are single-season personal highs. She currently has 2,041 career kills, which also places her in fifth in SEC history.

Hogue is currently putting up 11.29 assists per set, which ranks fifth in the nation.

Watson now has two postseason accolades as the South Region Coach of the Year and SEC Co-Coach of the Year.

Arkansas begins NCAA regional action Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Central against Kentucky in Lincoln, Neb. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPNU. The winner will face the winner of Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech in the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Scott named SEC Freshman of the Week

Taliah Scott was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week, her third consecutive weekly honor, as announced by the league Tuesday.

She is one of five Hogs in school history to have won more than three weekly SEC Freshman of the Week honors, joining fellow teammates Samara Spencer (four-time honoree in 2021-22) and Saylor Poffenbarger (five-time winner in 2022-23).

The guard recorded 23.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last week and played a huge part in Arkansas' road win over No. 15 Florida State, scoring a game-high 24 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. She played 33 minutes, while hitting four three-pointers.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services