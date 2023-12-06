Steelers left with giant QB question

PITTSBURGH -- The most troubling part of Kenny Pickett's ankle injury isn't the impact it will have on the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff push. Mitch Trubisky might not be better as his replacement running the offense, but he hardly can be worse. Mason Rudolph might even be better.

No, the worst part of Pickett's injury is the uncertainty it creates about his future. Is or is he not the Steelers' franchise quarterback? Unless he makes a speedy recovery from his surgery Monday morning, the team isn't likely to find out this season.

That is unfortunate.

Let me phrase that another way:

The primary goal for this season wasn't for the Steelers to contend for a Super Bowl or even make the playoffs. It was to find out what they had in Pickett.

At this point, it's impossible to say he is the Steelers' long-term answer.

Pickett hasn't been very good this season. He hasn't made the expected jump from his rookie season in 2022. It's fair to argue he has been worse.

The good news about Pickett? He didn't throw an interception in the past eight games.

The bad news? Pickett didn't throw a touchdown pass in the past four. He has just one touchdown pass in the past seven games. Almost all of his other metrics are awful.

Pickett has been so bad at times that the team considered making a change at quarterback after the 13-10 debacle at Cleveland on Nov. 19. It, instead, fired Matt Canada as offensive coordinator two days later.

Pickett supporters blame Canada and his play calling for Pickett's struggles. Of course, they do.

That argument seemed to have some merit when Pickett played his best game of the season in the 16-10 win at Cincinnati on Nov. 26 with Eddie Faulkner taking over from Canada as coordinator and Mike Sullivan calling the plays. Pickett completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards and finished with a 97.8 passer rating.

But Pickett and the offense reverted back to the way it was under Canada in the 24-10 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Pickett completed 7 of 10 passes for 70 yards before his ankle injury late in the second quarter but couldn't get the Steelers into the end zone. The team was 1 for 6 on third downs when he was in the game.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged during his Monday press briefing that there have been "some opportunities missed in the passing game" this season but added those are "just a part of our overall growth."

Pickett's injury history also is becoming a concern. Sunday's game was the fifth time in his brief career that he was replaced in a game or missed a start. Initial reports said Pickett would be out 2 to 4 weeks because of his latest injury. Tomlin said Monday that the injury isn't season-ending. He also said he isn't worried about Pickett's injury track record.

"No, not as I sit here today."

Tomlin hasn't wavered -- at least publicly -- in his belief in Pickett. That's not surprising. Tomlin put the Steelers' future in Canada's hands by making him coordinator before the 2021 season despite Canada's little NFL experience and in Pickett's hands by picking him in the first round of the 2022 draft. The Canada decision failed miserably. Tomlin will look horrible -- and the Steelers will be in a bad place -- if the Pickett selection turns out to be the wrong decision.

"The guy will do anything and everything," Tomlin said of Pickett two weeks ago. "He works extremely hard. ...

"There's such a thing as football justice. Those guys usually get what they're looking for. That's why I remain consistently optimistic about the trajectory of his growth and development."

No one is questioning Pickett's work ethic. It is off the charts, by all accounts.

But is that enough?

No one worked harder or was more committed than Tim Tebow. He failed as an NFL quarterback.

It seems fair to wonder if Pickett will have a similar career. It certainly seems fair to question his ability and his potential to be a big-time quarterback.

Sadly for the Steelers, because of Pickett's latest injury, they probably won't find out about him for sure until next season.

That really is unfortunate.