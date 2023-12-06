Third-quarter run propels Conway

MARION -- Defending Class 6A girls state champion Conway embarked on a 15-0 run to open the third quarter and held on for a 69-56 nonconference victory over Marion on Tuesday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion led 13-12 after one quarter and 31-30 at halftime prior to Conway's run.

"It didn't start off very pretty for us tonight," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "We'd played two games last weekend in Texas, and we're back on the road tonight against a good team, so we're a little road weary right now. I am proud of the way we responded tonight after halftime. Obviously, we made some key adjustments, and the kids carried them out well."

"Everything you could do wrong we did wrong in the third period," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "Conway did a great job making shots, but we didn't get back in transition, we didn't rebound well, we didn't stay in front on defense. They made it tough on us to do all that, but we just got lost at times defensively in the third."

Conway junior Emerie Bohanaon led all scorers with 26 points, while Alexis Cox hit for 17 and Samyah Jordan 13.

Marion (5-2) got 15 points and 8 rebounds from junior Joniya Lewis, while senior guard Ny'Asia Jackson finished with 13 points and 5 assists.

Conway (6-4) led by three points twice in the first quarter, the second time coming when Bohanon hit her first three-pointer of the game. But Marion rode a pair of Lewis layups from offensive rebounds and a Jada Cheers layup to a 13-7 lead, and the Lady Patriots led 13-12 after the one quarter.

The Lady Wampus Cats fashioned two more three-point leads in the second quarter as Marion played without Cheers, who had to sit with three fouls. But when junior Mariyah Rucks scored inside with 17.2 seconds left in the first half, the Lady Patriots led 31-30 at halftime.

"We were playing gritty and really fought on defense," Johnson said. "We just started to lose their shooters more in the second half."

After the break, Conway connected on 5 of 12 three-pointers, and 15-0 run began when Amyia Taylor connected from deep with 6:37 left in the third quarter for a 35-31 advantage.

Conway earned its first double-digit lead when Traniyah Weston came up with a steal near midcourt and finished for a layup for a 41-31 lead with 4:38 left in the third. Conway's run culminated at 45-31 with a Bohanon layup with 4:06 left in the third.

"I think it started with defensive adjustments at halftime," Hutchcraft said. "We couldn't do much in our man or our 1-3-1 zone in the first half, so we switched it up. I thought the kids did a great job getting deflections, being aggressive, and pushing the ball in transition."

Seven Marion turnovers and a 10-of-16- shooting performance in the third quarter allowed Conway to build a 52-39 lead.

But Marion opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run that peaked when Cheers hit a layup, and the Lady Pats were within 54-48 with 5:37 remaining in regulation.

Two Lewis free throws got Marion within 55-50 with 4:44 left, but Cox answered with a three-pointer to push the lead back to eight points.

Following a layup by Marion's Ayanna Hayes, Conway scored six points in a row for a 64-52 lead with 2:13 remaining.

"Marion is scrappy and always plays really hard," Hutchcraft said. "I was not surprised that they made another run, but it's also a credit to our kids working through that and getting a big win."