Three Razorbacks honored by coaches

FAYETTTEVILLE -- Defensive end Landon Jackson and kicker Cam Little led a contingent of three Arkansas Razorbacks who were voted by league coaches onto the All-SEC team released Tuesday.

Jackson and Little were first-team selections and punter Max Fletcher was a co-pick as a second-teamer.

Jackson, a junior from Texarkana, Texas, racked up 44 tackles -- 22 solo and 22 assists -- and had 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for 54 yards in losses this season. Jackson was also credited with two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

The 6-7, 281-pounder is the first Razorback defensive lineman to earn first-team All-SEC honors since Jake Bequette in 2011.

Jackson, a second-year transfer from LSU, earned the Bednarik Award national player of the week after he posted career-highs with 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a 24-21 loss at Alabama. He was also an SEC co-defensive lineman of the week after that performance.

Jackson joined Alabama's Justin Eboigbe, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., and Missouri's Darius Robinson as the first-team defensive linemen.

Little, a junior from Moore, Okla., was chosen as the kickoff specialist. He had 53 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs for a rate of 85.4%.

Little also made 20 of 24 field goals (83.3%) and 33 of 33 extra points to lead the Razorbacks with 93 points. Little has declared for the NFL Draft, making him the most accurate field-goal kicker in school history at 82.8% (53 of 64). That percentage ties Florida's Jeff Chandler for 10th on the SEC's all-time field goal percentage list, trailing Florida's Evan McPherson (89.5%), the SEC record-holder.

Little's 129 career extra points without a miss is the Arkansas record and it ranks as the ninth-longest streak in SEC history behind the record-holder Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia (200).

Alabama's Will Reichard was selected as the All-SEC first-team kicker and Missouri's Harrison Mevis was voted onto the second team.

Fletcher tied for second-team honors at punter with Alabama's James Burnip behind first-team selection Matthew Hayball of Vanderbilt.

Fletcher led the SEC with 2,770 punting yards and his average of 46.95 ranked third behind Hayball (47.6) and Burnip (47.19).

The 6-5, 175-pounder from Melbourne, Australia, is the first Razorback punter to earn All-SEC honors since Dylan Breeding in 2012.

Fletcher had 19 punts inside the 20, had 23 punts of 50-plus yards and four of 60-plus yards, including a career-long 71-yard punt against Auburn on Nov. 11.

The SEC individual award winners and the all-freshman team will be released today.

In other roster news, senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, joining teammate Beaux Limmer.

McGlothern, a Houston native and second-year transfer from LSU, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was excited and blessed for the invitation and "See you soon."

McGlothern tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions and posted 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 6 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2023. The 6-2, 188-pounder rated third among cornerbacks in the Pro Football Focus rankings with a 90.8 grade on 382 snaps. McGlothern tied for the NCAA lead with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell with a 91.5 coverage rating by PFF.

Fletcher joined a list of several teammates as players who have declared their intention of remaining on the Arkansas roster.

"No need to leave the city I love ... woo damn pig," Fletcher posted on X on Tuesday.

Among the other Razorbacks to essentially announce their intention to return are tight ends Luke Hasz and Ty Washington, defensive tackle Cam Ball, tailback Rashod Dubinion and cornerback Jaylon Braxton.