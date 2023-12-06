Tuesday night shooting wounded a teenager, damaged homes and vehicles

Bullets fired by an unidentified assailant Tuesday night wounded a teenager and damaged several homes and vehicles, a Little Rock police incident report states.

The 17-year-old boy, who was struck near the hip, told officers that arrived around 8:56 p.m. to 7701 Morris Drive that he was shot by someone in the street who he wasn't able to identify. The boy's name was redacted from the incident report posted online.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment and canvassed the area, finding shell casings at the scene. They also located two residences and three unoccupied vehicles that were hit by gunfire.

There was an adult and a child in each of the two residences at the time they were struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported in the shooting.