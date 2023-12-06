Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Arkansas State Police

Christy Ramsey, 38, of 1507 Backus Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in a motor vehicle, forgery and theft of property. Ramsey was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Shane Canada, 33, 0f 996 Daisy Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing, two counts of failure to appear, residential burglary, aggravated assault, stalking, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Canada was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.