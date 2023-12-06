Two people hurt in Fort Smith shooting, police say

FORT SMITH -- Two people were injured in a shooting in the city Wednesday, according to the Fort Smith Police Department

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 36th Street, Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release.

The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, the release said. Conditions of the victims were unavailable.

Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is underway, and more information will be released at a later time, according to the release.