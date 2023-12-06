UNDER THE RADAR: Ft. Smith Northside’s Ezra Phillips

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Ft. Smith Northside’s Ezra Phillips.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-10, 180 pounds

Stats: as a senior, 60 receptions for 738 yards and 7 touchdowns

Interest: NW Missouri, Pitt State and others

Coach Felix Curry:

"Ezra Phillips is a coach’s dream. He’s tough as nails, as sure handed catching the ball as we have had, a sure tackler, he’s strong, fast, and has great feet. He plays both sides of the ball wide receiver and defensive back. High character, and an Honor Society inductee. He’s the first to get to practice and the last to leave. He’s truly a player that loves the game. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s one of the best overall players that we’ve had at Northside High School in years.”