Zebras defeat Wolves 65-50

The final two teams in last March’s 5A boys basketball playoffs met again Tuesday night in Pine Bluff, and the reigning state champions made sure the result was the same as their last meeting.

The Pine Bluff High School Zebras began 5A-South Conference play by defeating Lake Hamilton 65-50.

Pine Bluff (3-1, 1-0 in 5A-South) never trailed, though the Wolves kept it close most of the night.

Lake Hamilton (4-3, 0-1) cut the Zebras’ lead to as little as 56-50 with less than 2 minutes to play with a 6-0 run. Pine Bluff answered with a 9-0 run to close out the victory in its home opener.

Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said he was happy the Zebras closed out the way they did, but he was more pleased with the free-throw shooting.

“As a coach, I’m never satisfied,” Dixon said. “But I do appreciate the fact that it was a 6-point ball game, and then all of a sudden, … we won [by 15] at the end. More pleased with the fact that we made our free throws. We struggled. Last year, we actually literally shot 50 percent all season as a team. To do what we did, to be that successful is amazing. That can’t happen. At least we made the free throws tonight.” Pine Bluff made 18 of 23 free throws, with most of them coming in the second half. Randy Emerson and Omar Covington combined to make 6 straight early in the third quarter, which gave the Zebras a commanding 38-21 lead.

Courtney Crutchfield led the Zebras with 14 points, followed by Emerson with 12 and Kaden Higgins with 10.

Dixon said it is always good to have multiple scorers step up.

“You gotta have three people that’s scoring the basketball if you’re going to be successful in a game,” Dixon said. “You gotta have three threats on the floor … Higgins, great. He’s been playing good ball for us, stepping up, taking the point.” Ty Robinson and Zane Pennington scored 17 apiece for Lake Hamilton.

Higgins started the game with a layup for the Zebras, though the Wolves tied it at

2. Covington hit a 3-pointer to put the Zebras ahead, and they led the rest of the night. Pine Bluff led 15-7 after the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

The second half turned into a choppy, start-and-stop affair with plenty of fouls. The teams combined to attempt 19 free throws in the third quarter. At one point, the teams shot 10 straight free throws between made field goals.

Robinson ended the third quarter with a 3-point play, then opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to bring Lake Hamilton within 7 points. Ultimately, Pine Bluff outscored the Wolves 21-14 in the fourth to close out the win.

Pine Bluff will resume action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Little Rock Parkview in the Charles Ripley Classic at Little Rock Southwest High School. That will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. Friday game against Bryant and 2 p.m. Saturday game against Southwest in the Classic.

GIRLS LAKE HAMILTON 62, PINE BLUFF 20

Prior to the boys’ game, the Lake Hamilton girls opened conference play with a lopsided win.

Lake Hamilton (6-3, 1-0 in 5A-South) scored the game’s first 14 points and eventually led 21-2 after the first quarter.

Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-1) got a bit more offense in the second and third but couldn’t keep up with the visitors. The Lady Wolves shut out the Fillies in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Jada Briggs led Pine Bluff with 8 points, followed by Madison Coakes with 6.

Braylee Winfrey led Lake Hamilton with 11 points, followed by Laney Hunter with

10.

The Fillies will visit Mills University Studies at approximately 7 p.m. Friday.



