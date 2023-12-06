Zebras hit free throws, topple Wolves





PINE BLUFF -- The final teams in last March's Class 5A boys basketball playoffs met again Tuesday night, and the reigning state champions came out on top again.

Pine Bluff began 5A-South Conference play by defeating Lake Hamilton 65-50.

The Zebras (3-1, 1-0) never trailed, though the Wolves kept it close throughout most of the game.

Lake Hamilton (4-3, 0-1) cut the Zebras' lead to 56-50 with less than 2 minutes to play with a 6-0 run. Pine Bluff answered with a 9-0 run to close out the victory in its home opener.

Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said he was happy the Zebras closed out the win, but he was more pleased with the free-throw shooting.

"As a coach, I'm never satisfied," Dixon said. "But I do appreciate the fact that it was a six-point ballgame, and then all of a sudden ... we won [by 15] at the end. More pleased with the fact that we made our free throws. We struggled. Last year, we actually literally shot 50% all season as a team. To do what we did, to be that successful is amazing. "

Pine Bluff made 18 of 23 free throws, most of them coming in the second half. Randy Emerson and Omar Covington combined to make six straight early in the third quarter, which gave the Zebras a 38-21 lead.

Courtney Crutchfield led the Zebras with 14 points, followed by Emerson with 12 and Kaden Higgins with 10.

Dixon said it is always good to have multiple scorers step up.

"You got to have three people that's scoring the basketball if you're going to be successful in a game," Dixon said. "You got to have three threats on the floor. ... Higgins, great. He's been playing good ball for us, stepping up, taking the point."

Ty Robinson and Zane Pennington scored 17 apiece for Lake Hamilton.

Higgins started the game with a layup for the Zebras, though the Wolves tied it at 2-2. Covington hit a three-pointer to put the Zebras ahead, and they led the rest of the night. Pine Bluff led 15-7 after the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

The second half turned into a choppy, start-and-stop affair with plenty of fouls. The teams combined to attempt 19 free throws in the third quarter. At one point, the teams shot 10 straight free throws between made field goals.

Robinson ended the third quarter with a three-point play, then opened the fourth with a three-pointer to bring Lake Hamilton within 7 points. Ultimately, Pine Bluff outscored the Wolves 21-14 in the fourth to close out the win.

GIRLS

Lake Hamilton 62, Pine Bluff 20

Prior to the boys' game, the Lake Hamilton girls opened conference play with a lopsided win.

Lake Hamilton (6-3, 1-0 5A-South) scored the game's first 14 points and eventually led 21-2 after the first quarter. The Lady Wolves shut out the Fillies in the fourth quarter.

Braylee Winfrey led Lake Hamilton with 11 points, followed by Laney Hunter with 10.

Sophomore guard Jada Briggs led Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-1) with eight points.



