3 Hogs land on SEC All-Freshman squad

FAYETTEVILLE — The trio of Jaylon Braxton, Andrew Chamblee and Isaiah Sategna were named on Thursday to the Freshman All-SEC squad voted on by league coaches.

Braxton, a cornerback, is a true freshman while the offensive tackle Chamblee and the receiver and return specialist Sategna are redshirt freshmen.

Tight end Luke Hasz would have been a slam-dunk choice for the All-Freshman squad, but he suffered a broken collarbone on the Razorbacks’ first possession of Week 5 against Texas A&M.

Braxton quickly worked his way up the depth chart at a crowded position in the Arkansas secondary and wound up making six starts in nine games played.

The Frisco, Texas, product had 20 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble and fumble recovery. Braxton made his biggest impact late in the season with takeaways in back-to-back games.

The 6-0, 185-pounder snatched the ball away from Florida senior receiver Ricky Pearsall on the Gators’ first offensive snap of the game and returned it for a 33-yard touchdown to vault Arkansas to a 14-0 lead in a game the Razorbacks won 39-36 in overtime.

The following week, Braxton had a diving interception against Auburn before leaving the game with a shoulder injury that kept him out the final two games. Braxton has posted to social media he is returning to the Razorbacks for 2024.

Sategna gave a lift to the Arkansas special teams with an 88-yard punt return touchdown, the fourth-longest in school history, early in a loss to BYU, and the Fayetteville High product wound up with a punt return average of 12.0 yards and a 21.7-yard kickoff return average.

Sategna wound up sixth on the Razorbacks’ single-season chart with 680 total return yards, and his 169 total return yards against BYU rank third in a single game at Arkansas. He led all SEC freshmen in both punt return average and kickoff return average.

Sategna came on as a receiver late in the year and finished with 15 receptions for 129 yards, including touchdown catches against Alabama and Florida International.

Chamblee, a Maumelle High product, appeared in 12 games and made eight starts at left tackle following his redshirt season in 2022. The 6-6, 304-pounder is the first Razorback to be named to the Freshman All-SEC squad since teammate Brady Latham in 2020.

Chamblee started the first four games at left tackle and wound up playing 405 snaps, the sixth most on the offensive line.

Hasz was on track to challenge for Freshman All-America honors in September. By the time of his season-ending injury on Sept. 30, he had 16 receptions for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of them coming in a 34-31 shootout loss at No. 12 LSU.

Hasz wound up third on the team in receptions behind receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa. His receiving yardage actually exceeded Freshman All-SEC tight end Brett Norfleet of Missouri, who had 17 receptions for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns, with 2 of those scores coming in the season finale at Arkansas.

Like Hasz, Arkansas freshman running back Isaiah Augustave also flashed All-SEC type credentials, though his came later in the year when he ran for 101 yards against FIU and 80 against Missouri in the season finale.