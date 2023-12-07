Arkansas auditor’s office incurred $14,208 in IRS penalties in fiscal ’22, agency says





Arkansas Legislative Audit found that the state auditor's office incurred $14,208 in Internal Revenue Service penalties during an audit of the office for fiscal 2022, a deputy legislative auditor told state lawmakers Thursday.

Initially, the state auditor's office incurred $57,635 in penalties between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, because of errors in dating the federal withholding forms submitted to the IRS for four pay periods, Deputy Legislative Auditor Tom Bullington said.

The first IRS notice of penalty was received by the state auditor's office on Dec. 3, 2021, Bullington told the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's Standing Committee on State Agencies.

The penalties were disputed at that point, and $43,427 of the penalties were resolved and refunded, leaving a total of $14,208 paid for one incident, he said.

Republican Andrea Lea of Russellville served as state auditor from 2015-2023. Republican Dennis Milligan of Benton has been state auditor since he was sworn in on Jan. 10.

Jessica Keith, the state auditor's office's unclaimed property manager, said the office uses a non-AASIS payroll system that generates the IRS Form 941 that the office has to send in each quarter. AASIS is the Arkansas Administration Statewide Information System.

"We had some lost staff in a transition period, and during that period the manager was not aware that the dates that printed automatically on the system that that was incorrect and it had to be manually updated every single quarter," she said. "That manager is no longer with the office, but that is how that error occurred throughout those periods she was employed, and she was the one responsible.

"When we became aware, we put some new checks and balances in place," Keith said.

There is now a staff member who prepares the IRS Form 941. The manager reviews it, and "everyone is aware that the automatically generated 941 is incorrect initially and will need revision, and we have a documented review now in place," she said.

Keith added, "We also are looking to move to AASIS, hopefully soon in the next fiscal year," which starts July 1, 2024.

In the audit of the state auditor's office for fiscal 2022, Bullington also reported that on Sept. 28, 2022, the state auditor's office was notified of fraudulent unclaimed property claims made in Pennsylvania that could involve an Arkansas claimant.

Upon notification, the state auditor's office located a claim for $1,311 made on July 9, 2020, and added the claim to the fraud mitigation tables within the unclaimed property management system, he said.

Pennsylvania state officials plan to refer this case to the U.S. attorney's office and include the Arkansas claim, Bullington said.

In response, Keith said "we were notified by Pennsylvania of some fraudulent activity that they identified" through the state's fraud investigation group.

Pennsylvania officials notified the Arkansas state auditor's office about numerous individuals' information, "so we searched our own system just to see if we have any suspect fraud claims [and] we did locate one," she said.

"At that point, we entered it into our fraud detection system so that that individual cannot file any subsequent claims with our office," Keith said, later adding, "But we also self-reported [that] to Legislative Audit.

"We are actively contacting Pennsylvania to see if we can get any resolution and get those funds back," she said. "We'll join a lawsuit or whatever we need to do to get the funds back, but right now the ball is in Pennsylvania's court."

In response to a question by state Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, Keith said it is a "mass fraud scheme" that involves a group of individuals working together and targeting certain unclaimed property.

They are making false identifications and false documentations and "so whenever Pennsylvania identified that, they just out sent a mass alert to other states," she said. "Then, we were able to cooperate and say, 'yes, we do have this as well.'"

In its written response to the audit, the Arkansas state auditor's office said that in fiscal 2020 when the fraudulent claim was paid, the unclaimed property division paid more than 20,000 claims resulting in more than $18 million returned to rightful property owners.

"Unfortunately, due to the nature and volume of unclaimed property claims, the office cannot prevent all complex fraud schemes," according to the state auditor's office.



