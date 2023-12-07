The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 6, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-125. Anna Joy Kidd v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-23-156. Jimmy Jacobs v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-292. Sandra Foster v. The Manhattan Group, LLC, d/b/a Foster Motor Company, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-333. David Miller and Delissa Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-558. Toya Boston v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-21. Edward Taylor v. Kalendria Brooks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourteenth Division. Appeal dismissed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-798. Kevin Spivy v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-656. Jason Rouse v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-23-433. Samuel "Trae" Jones v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-552. James David v. Brittany David, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-263. Mary Link and Thomas Link v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-186. Sergio Sanchez-Gonzales v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-70. Joseph Cappelluzzo v. Judith Cole, from Marion County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-167. Brandon Lea v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-710. Jordan Joslin v. Madison Osborn, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-22-298. Dellmarie Dawson v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Dismissed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-94. Bennie Burks, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Oliver Lee Burks, Deceased v. Hunter L. Brown, M.D.; and Robert T. Emery, M.D., from Independence County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-538. Hamid Mardanbeiki v. Tahereh Mehran, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-23-221. Emma Manning and William Coleman v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-268. Mikato Fulks v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-502. Savanah Milholland v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.