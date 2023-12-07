Arkansas expected to host visitors this weekend

Arkansas is expected to host at least two transfers, a junior college defensive back and a commitment this weekend for official visits.

Eastern Michigan transfer tight end Andreas Paaske received an offer from the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Paaske, 6-6 and 255 pounds, reported an offer from Sam Houston State after entering the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He played all 13 games this season and had 10 receptions for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns. A Copenhagen, Denmark, native, Paaske enrolled at Eastern Michigan in 2021 after playing for the Søllerød Gold Diggers in the Danish National League.

Paaske was selected to Denmark’s 45-man U19 National Team roster and participated in the IFAF 2019 U19 European Championships in Bologna, Italy. He had 8 receptions for 74 yards against Team France.

Arizona Cardinals lineman and former Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt is also a Denmark native. Paaske and Froholdt recently talked about Arkansas.

Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green is fresh off an impressive performance in the Broncos’ 44-20 victory over UNLV in the Mountain West championship game last weekend.

Green, 6-6 and 221 pounds, was named Offensive MVP of the title game after completing 12 of 15 passes for 226 yards 2 touchdowns, and 8 rushes for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had a long run of 70 yards.

For the season, he completed 121 of 212 passes for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns against 9 interceptions. Green also rushed 77 times for 434 yards and 9 touchdowns.

As a redshirt freshman, Green started 10 of 13 games during the 2022 season and completed 61.25% of his 271 passes for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed 81 times for 586 yards and 10 scores.

He was named a second team College Football News Freshman All-American. He threw for 137 yards and 1 touchdown, and ran for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Broncos' win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Green was the game's Offensive MVP.

On3.com rated Green a 4-star recruit, while ESPN and 247 Sports rated him a 3-star out of Lewisville, Texas, in the 2021 class.

Defensive back Cedrick Beavers, 5-11 and 182 pounds, of Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., has been committed to Ole Miss since Aug. 1. On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 5 overall junior college prospect in the nation.

Beavers received an offer from Arkansas on Nov. 21 and holds other offers from Louisville and UNLV.

He had 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, 1 blocked kick and a team-high 3 interceptions this season. Beavers was named first team All-MACCC.

Linebacker Justin Logan, 6-3 and 215 pounds, of Marietta (Ga.) Kell, this year recorded 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and other programs.

Logan is a consensus 3-star prospect.



