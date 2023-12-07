Arkansas extend offers to transfers from SEC, Pac-12 and FCS

Arkansas’ latest scholarship offers to transfers have been extended to players from the SEC, Pac-12 and from the FCS.

The Hogs offered another offensive lineman transfer in Montana State's Omarrian Aigbedion on Wednesday evening.

Aigbedion, 6-3 and 308 pounds, has added other offers from Memphis, BYU, Arizona State, Central Florida, Texas Tech, North Texas, Texas State, Boston College and Liberty since entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

He earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors this season. Pro Football Focus rated him the top guard in the FCS.

Aigbedion attended the United States Military Academy Prep School in New York before enrolling at Montana State.

One site, 247 Sports, rated him a 3-star prospect in the 2021 class during his senior year at Katy, Texas.

He reported he has two years of eligibility remaining while also having the opportunity to redshirt.

Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Zavion Thomas reports having an offer from Arkansas.

He wrote in a post to his social media account that Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton and assistant receivers coach Derek Kief told him of the offer Wednesday night.

Thomas, 6-0 and 190 pounds, was a freshman All-American as a punt returner in his first season in Starkville, Miss. He averaged 13.5 yards – good for fifth nationally and second in the SEC – on 15 punt returns.

He had 40 catches for 503 yards and 1 touchdown in 2023 as a sophomore. Thomas also returned 14 punts for 163 yards. He had 2 catches for 23 yards and a punt return for 31 yards in a 7-3 victory over Arkansas.

He reports other offers from Oregon, LSU and Auburn.

Thomas was a 4-star prospect, the No. 39 wide receiver and No. 255 overall recruit in the nation in the 2022 class by On3. He initially chose the Bulldogs over Memphis, Louisville, Liberty and other programs.

Oregon State transfer defensive back Akili Arnold has received an offer from Arkansas.

He reported the offer Wednesday night. Arnold also reports offers from Southern Cal and Auburn.

Arnold, 5-11 and 190 pounds, was fourth on the team in tackles with 60, and he had 2 tackles for loss, one-half sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions and 1 recovered fumble this season.

He recorded 152 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions as a Beaver. He was a 3-star recruit out of Mission Viejo, Calif., in 2019.

On3.com rates him the No. 36 best available transfer in the portal. Arnold has one year of eligibility remaining.