Arkansas recognizes La. Tech strengths

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will be a level of familiarity tonight at Walton Arena when the University of Arkansas women's basketball team faces Louisiana Tech.

Prior to last season's WNIT first-round game in the same venue, the two teams had not met since 1983. But the Lady Techsters and Razorbacks are now set to square off for the second time in nine months when the teams tip off at 7 p.m.

Seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said he is glad the Razorbacks (7-2) are acquainted with Louisiana Tech. But he also said he does not want his team looking at last season's 60-47 victory and getting a false sense of security.

Louisiana Tech (2-6) is on a six-game losing skid but has played better in its past two outings. The Lady Techsters lost 71-63 on Sunday to much-improved Vanderbilt. It came after they suffered a narrow defeat to Louisiana-Monroe, a team that took Arkansas to the wire.

"There will be a little bit of a comfort level, but man, if you get too comfortable, you could really catch yourself in trouble," Neighbors said. "I think their game with Vanderbilt probably gets our kids' attention with how competitive it was [and] the final score."

The Lady Techsters' two wins this season were against LSU-Alexandria and Louisiana Christian, and they are 0-6 against Division I competition. Louisiana Tech ranks No. 226 of 360 teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool Rankings. Arkansas is No. 65.

"You can paint a picture of an 0-6 team because their two wins are against non-Division I teams, if you want to," Neighbors said. "I think you'd be doing it wrong. Look at who they've played and how those games have gone. They've been very competitive all the way through. They've been highly competitive in parts of the game.

"It'll be very dangerous for us to look at the record and not look at the film. Having played them I think gives us a sense of athleticism and size and a familiarity. We played them late in the year last [season and] they're a different team. They've got new pieces, just like we do. Some of the pieces that return are in different roles."

The Razorbacks are fresh off a four-game stretch against major-conference teams, including three consecutive games against opponents ranked with the top 20 of this week's AP poll. Arkansas lost to No. 19 Marquette (74-58), defeated No. 20 Florida State on the road (71-58) and lost Sunday to No. 2 UCLA (81-66).

With that gauntlet of games in the rearview mirror, Neighbors said he hopes to see his team get closer to a complete performance.

"We're going to see a couple of unique styles in this stretch," he said, "ones that will help us get ready for different SEC teams than what the other [opponents] have. I think we need to see this team get close to being able to play 40 full minutes.

"I heard [Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman] mention that [Monday] night in his press conference. We're not unlike that as well. We've had really good stretches in every game that we've played, and then we've had some stretches that weren't so good."

Arkansas guard Taliah Scott won her third consecutive SEC freshman of the week honor following 24- and 23-point outings against Florida State and UCLA, respectively. She is averaging 23.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation.

"My confidence, it's always been high," Scott said after the UCLA game. "Even if we lose [or] win, the confidence always has to be high, and it can't waver. It can't drop low.

"I know I get in the gym. I know I work. I know I have teammates and coaches that believe in me and believe in what I do, so my confidence, it doesn't drop. It stays high, and I credit that to everybody around me – my support system I have around me – and then the work that I put in."

Four of the Razorbacks' starters are averaging more than 10 points per game. Scott is followed by Makayla Daniels (11 points per game), Saylor Poffenbarger (10.8), Samara Spencer (10.7) and Maryam Dauda (8.1). Poffenbarger is sixth nationally with 12 rebounds per game.

Leading the Lady Techsters is 6-3 senior forward Anna Larr Roberson, who is averaging 12.5 points. Salma Bates, a 5-7 guard, also contributes 11.4 points per game. Robertson is fresh off a 27-point game against Vanderbilt.

Freshman guard Jianna Morris (Sylvan Hills) is has started every game for the Lady Techsters and averages 7.8 points.

Last year in the teams' WNIT matchup, Roberson scored 10 points, the most of any Louisana Tech returner. Spencer had 14 points for the Razorbacks.

"They'll have our kids' attention, for sure," Neighbors said. "Our group, they've said it from the beginning -- and they brought it to my attention, not me taking it to them -- that they wanted to take every opponent just like they were LSU. Just like they were the defending national champions."



