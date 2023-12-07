Benton County rape case will be featured on A&E crime television show ‘Interrogation Raw’

BENTONVILLE -- An A&E television show today will profile a Benton County case where a woman was kidnapped and raped and her attacker received four life sentences.

"Test of Faith" is the 12th episode of Season 2 of the show "Interrogation Raw." The show will air at 8 p.m.

The investigation was handled by Benton County sheriff's office detectives.

Charles Rickman, 36, of Gentry was sentenced to four life sentences plus 20 years in prison in 2018 after a jury found him guilty of aggravated residential burglary, two counts of rape, kidnapping and battery.

The victim testified at the July 2018 trial that she was awakened at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017, by a man knocking on her door and claiming he had car trouble and needed to use her cellphone.

She had lived in the area for more than 20 years and opened the door only because she thought someone needed help. She said she gave the man her phone and he forced his way into her home.

"He grabbed me from behind," she said. "He was really strong."

The man covered her eyes before he removed her clothes and took her to the bedroom, she testified. He tied up her hands and feet and raped her. The woman said she could feel the man hitting her in the back with what she believes was a cord.

The man threatened to kill her twice during the five hours he was with her, she testified.

Dr. Donna Johnson, a surgeon, testified at the trial that the woman suffered injuries in the attack that could have led to life-threatening infections, so it was necessary to remove her hands and feet. Amputations were done in two surgeries, Johnson said.

The jury watched a recording where Rickman confessed to detectives that he raped her.

"Are you a monster?" Susanne Matthews, a detective with the Benton County sheriff's office, asked Rickman at the beginning of the interview.

Rickman admitted to using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol Oct. 2, but he only remembered "bits and pieces" about beating and raping the woman.

Rickman cried loudly throughout the interview and admitted going to the woman's house on Oct. 3 and claiming to have car trouble. Rickman said he forced his way into her home, blindfolded her, took her to her bedroom and raped her.

He told detectives he didn't plan to kill the woman and didn't give any explanation for the attack.

Rickman is being held at the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys.

"We are proud of our detectives for their professionalism and the outstanding job working this case," Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Wednesday.

The case is not the first Benton County crime to be featured on a television show.

Grant Hardin's case has been featured on multiple TV shows.

Hardin, a former police chief and constable, pleaded guilty in 2019 to raping a Rogers teacher at Tillery Elementary School in November 1997. Judge Robin Green sentenced Hardin to 25 years each on two counts of rape.

Hardin, now 54, already had pleaded guilty in 2017 to killing James Appleton and received a 30-year-prison sentence.

Hardin's criminal case was featured in 2019 on an episode of Shattered on Investigation Discovery. The case was also featured in a show titled Devil in the Ozarks on the network earlier this year.

Hardin is being held in the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.