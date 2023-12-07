DE Jackson says he’s back with UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team got a boost on Wednesday when standout defensive end Landon Jackson announced he was planning to return in 2024.

Jackson, a true junior from Texarkana, Texas, posted a picture of himself on social media with the words, "Let's run it back! Red all '24 #wps."

Jackson had one of the best seasons for an Arkansas defensive lineman in several years with 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for 78 lost yards and 6.5 sacks for 54 lost yards.

The 6-7, 281-pounder, who served as a defensive captain in 2023, was selected first-team All-SEC by conference coaches Tuesday and was a second-team All-SEC choice by The Associated Press.

Jackson was tied for third in the SEC in tackles for loss and ranked 10th with his 6.5 sacks. He notched three of his sacks in a 24-21 loss at Alabama on Oct. 14, which earned him the Bednarik Award's national player of the week and SEC co-defensive lineman of the week.

Jackson's announcement came on the same day freshman tailback Isaiah Augustave indicated he would be returning to the Arkansas backfield in 2024.

Augustave spent much of the season deep on the tailback depth chart, but he rushed for 101 yards in a 44-20 win over Florida International on Nov. 18 after injuries to Raheim Sanders and Rashod Dubinion. He made his first college start the following week and compiled 80 rushing yards and his first touchdown in a 48-14 loss to Missouri.

Sanders and fellow junior tailback AJ Green have both announced their plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, seemingly freeing up Augustave for more playing time in 2024.

On the outgoing side, fifth-year senior defensive back Malik Chavis is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal. Because the Rison product was on the roster in 2020 for the covid 19 season, he has another year of eligibility remaining.

Chavis, who was injured for a chunk of this season, compiled five tackles in eight games including a sack for an 11-yard loss against Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.