The world in brief: Dutch police find 47 migrants in truck Albanian opposition protests asylum deal Mali reports rise in dengue fever cases France ties stabbing suspect to terrorism

Dutch police find 47 migrants in truck

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch military police found 47 illegal migrants hidden in a truck that was about to board a ferry to the United Kingdom, the force said Wednesday.

The men, women and children of various nationalities were discovered Tuesday night in the port town of Hook of Holland after a dog trained to sniff out people alerted officers, the Marechaussee force said in a statement.

The Dutch truck driver was detained on suspicion of people smuggling, and his illicit passengers will be handed over to migration authorities in the Netherlands, according to the statement.

Interceptions of such large numbers of migrants are rare in the Netherlands, but further along the North Sea coast, thousands of people from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of crossing the English Channel to the U.K.

More than 27,300 have done that this year, a decline on the 46,000 who made the journey in all of 2022.

Albanian opposition protests asylum deal

TIRANA, Albania -- The opposition in Albania on Wednesday spoke up at the Constitutional Court against the ratification of a contentious deal the government has signed with Italy to jointly process some asylum applications of migrants arriving in Italy by sea.

Last month, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni announced a five-year deal in which Albania agreed to temporarily shelter up to 3,000 migrants per month -- up to 36,000 migrants a year -- while Rome fast-tracks their requests for asylum in Italy.

Rama considers the deal as a gesture of reciprocation to Italy, which in 1991 welcomed thousands of Albanians fleeing poverty after the fall of communism.

The Albanian government's draft law will be debated Dec. 21 and voted on in the 140-seat parliament, where Rama's governing Socialists have 74 seats.

In a letter to the court, the opposition said it wants parliament to suspend the ratification, asserting that it runs counter to the constitution and international law.

Migrants' isolation at camps in Albania denies them "any right the Albanian Constitution has for individuals," the letter said.

Mali reports rise in dengue fever cases

BAMAKO, Mali -- Authorities say dengue fever is on the rise in Mali, posing a new threat to the West African nation struggling with extremist attacks and political turbulence.

The director general of health and public hygiene, Dr. Cheick Amadou Tidiane Traore, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that his department had counted 21 deaths and 600 cases of the disease as of Monday.

Dengue is a viral infection spread by mosquitoes that mostly causes flu-like illness. In severe cases, it can cause joint pain, swollen glands, bleeding and death. There is no specific treatment, but two vaccines have been recommended by the World Health Organization for countries that suffer regular outbreaks.

Mali's government has not officially released any figures on the disease to the public, nor has it announced whether it has requested aid from the WHO.

With the country in political transition and facing the threat of fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, a new epidemic of dengue fever risks worsening the humanitarian situation -- especially among the large population of displaced people.

"Dengue fever is also present in Burkina Faso and Senegal, and we need to raise public awareness," Traore said.

France ties stabbing suspect to terrorism

PARIS -- France's anti-terrorism prosecutors requested on Wednesday that the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a tourist and wounded two other people over the weekend near the Eiffel Tower be given preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization.

The suspect, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, will go before an investigating magistrate who ultimately decides the charges.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab, 26, is accused of killing a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night. He was under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalization at the time, and had been convicted and served prison time for a planned attack that never took place.

The stabbing has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river. It has also raised questions about how people convicted of terrorism-linked crimes can roam freely after serving their sentences.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab told police he was concerned about the situation of Muslims, notably in Afghanistan and the Middle East amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

He recorded a video before the attack in which he swore allegiance to the Islamic State group and expressed support for Islamic extremists in various areas including Africa, Iraq, Syria, Egypt's Sinai, Yemen, Iran and Pakistan, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said. He was under psychiatric treatment and was on a special list for feared radicals, the prosecutor confirmed.



