Ex-coach honored at Showcase

While the holiday high school basketball tournament season is in full swing, there's one particular event set to take place that's especially significant to many around Central Arkansas.

The Charles Ripley Showcase begins today with a three-game slate at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena. The event, now in its third year, is held in honor of the long-time high school and college coach who died in June 2020 at the age of 74.

"It's always special when you're able to pay homage to Charles Ripley and everything he did for all the kids, especially around Central Arkansas," Little Rock School District Athletic Director John Daniels said. "There's no telling how many parents or grandparents went through his system and have been a part of who he was and what he generated his whole life. He gave his entire life to boys basketball, and that's a big thing for us.

"We want to make sure that we keep his name alive, and everybody in Central Arkansas understands it. Basketball in this area would not be the same if it was not for him."

Ripley was a part of the district for nearly three decades and piloted Little Rock Parkview's boys to 10 conference titles and five state championships during his more than 20 years as the team's head coach. He would later coach at the collegiate level at Westark Community College, which is now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and at Arkansas Baptist.

There event will last through Saturday, but there are a few changes to the format. The previous two showcases were played as a tournament, but that won't be the case this year. Also, nine programs will participate instead of eight.

"We had some teams that wanted to come in and play, but their schedule was basically full, and they didn't have room to play a full tournament," Daniels said. "For example, we wanted Little Rock Christian to come in because of the talent level they've got. We wanted Maumelle to come in because of the talent level they've got on their team, too. So we decided to make a small change, but the thing is, we're not going to be tied to this.

"We may go back to a tournament [format] next year, and then a showcase or classic the following year. We want to get the most fans that we can in the seats, and we feel like that'll definitely happen this year, considering all the teams and the matchups that we have."

Bryant and Maumelle will open things at 4:30 p.m., followed by Southwest and Mills at 6 p.m. Parkview and defending Class 5A champion Pine Bluff will end the first day at 7:30 p.m. Four games will be played on each of the final two days, with marquee littering each. Little Rock Christian, the reigning Class 4A champion, and Little Rock Central will cap the event at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Stirring comeback

There may have been a few intriguing showdowns across the state Tuesday night, but the most exciting game took place in Baxter County.

Mountain Home (7-1) roared back from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun Valley View 60-59 on a last-second three-pointer by McGee Harris.

Valley View (4-4), which got a team-high 26 points from Oliver Barr and 19 points from Gavin Ellis, led 48-29 with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter until Mountain Home made its move. The Bombers used a 14-4 run to close within 52-43 by the 1:14 mark but managed to score 17 of the next 24 points during that span.

The final sequence was set up after the Blazers missed a free throw with five seconds left. Mountain Home's Blaine Tate grabbed the rebound and raced up the floor before finding Harris, who banked in a three-pointer -- his fifth of the game – from the right wing.

Harris finished with 15 points and Rhett Gilbert had 11 points for the Bombers, who hit nine three-pointers in the final eight minutes.

21 and counting

Mount Vernon-Enola has made a habit of winning.

The Lady Warhawks, the reigning Class 2A champions, have won 21 consecutive games dating to last season. Their most recent victory -- a 73-26 win over White County Central on Tuesday -- gave them a 17-0 start to the season, with at least 12 of those resulting in mercy-rules.

The last time Mount Vernon-Enola lost a game was Feb. 25 when it was beaten 52-40 by Conway Christian in a regional final. The Lady Warhawks got a measure of revenge for that setback two weeks later by beating the Lady Eagles 55-45 in the state final.

Overall, Mount Vernon-Enola is 26-1 over its past 27 games.

Z's win rematch

With their complete team intact, defending Class 6A state champions picked up their first big eye-opening victory of the season.

Pine Bluff knocked off Lake Hamilton 65-50 on Tuesday in a do-over from last season's Class 5A final, which was also won by the Zebras. In the win, Pine Bluff welcomed back a few of its multi-sports standouts who missed the first three games due to a deep run in the football state playoffs.

Among that bunch was Courtney Crutchfield, who was the most valuable player in the state final in March. The senior led the Zebras with 14 points in Tuesday's win.

Record-breaker

Justin Bannen became the most prolific scorer in Bay boys' basketball history during a victory over one of the Yellowjackets' closest neighbors.

Brannen scored 18 points to help Bay (10-7, 3-0 2A-3) beat Riverside (12-3, 1-1) 67-46. The senior canned a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter to break the program's all-time scoring record. He now has 2,298 points om his career with the Yellowjackets, who held the Rebels to four points in the fourth quarter.

And-ones

Conway junior guard Emerie Bohanon recently achieved a milestone when she went over 100 three-pointers for her career. She's knocked down 10 over the past three games for the Lady Wampus Cats. ... Springdale Har-Ber's Courtland Muldrew wasn't the only player to score at least 40 points this week. While the junior hit his mark during the Wildcats' 80-76, double-overtime loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday, Sloan-Hendrix guard Hudson Rorex put up 42 points in the Greyhounds' 77-47 victory over South Side Bee Branch on the same night.