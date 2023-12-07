Fayetteville man arrested in connection with various charges

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Dylan Dabboul, 19, of 777 Razorback Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of a schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a schedule VI drug with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance near a certain facility. Dabboul was being held at the Washington County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set.

Derek VanVoast, 43, of 1400 Davis Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battery. VanVoast was released from the Washington County Jail on Tuesday on $25,000 bond.

Centerton

Tanya Stroud, 35, of 3300 Commercial St. in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Stroud was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

John Bowen, 28, of 1664 Kensington Place in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Bowen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.