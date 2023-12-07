FYI Calendar: Holiday events galore, with Denise Lanuti studio show this weekend

Today

Silver Tea -- An "elegant high tea," 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Admission is by donation. Email darlene@modestojim.net.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Abstraction, 5-6:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Gremlins," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

A Capote Christmas -- With Anita Paddock and Cody Walls, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"A Christmas Carol" -- An adaptation by Amy Herzberg and Bob Ford, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Dec. 24, with additional shows on Dec. 17 & 22, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$71. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hansel and Gretel" -- Produced by UAFS Opera & Musical Theatre Workshop, 7 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium on the UAFS campus. Admission is free, but tickets are required. https://uafs.edu/season-of-entertainment/index.php.

The Comedy Zone -- Greg Morton, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Repeat the Sounding Joy -- An "inspired holiday tradition" by the UA Inspirational Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. faulkner.uark.edu.

Friday

Denise Lanuti Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

She Said -- An Evening With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jingle Jam -- A holiday dance party, 6-10 p.m. at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $25-$50. nwamovementhub.com.

"The 39 Steps" -- Produced by Arts on Main, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5-$10. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Lion King Jr." -- 7 p.m. Dec. 8 & 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10.

West Street Live -- Exile, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $48-$68. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Las Posadas -- A Mexican holiday celebration with food, drinks, music and pinatas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Super Saturday -- Holiday Sing-Along With Mr. Troy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hot Cocoa Social -- With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Register at theatre2.org.

Holiday Open House -- With tours of the 1895 Hawkins House and Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum.

Holiday Art Party -- With free crafts, cookies, and local artist vendors, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

Jams & Jellies Fundraiser -- With homemade jams and jellies by Jill Werner of Agatha's Table, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Gift shop open for holiday shopping also. Free admission. www.bellavistamuseum.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas -- 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$61. waltonartscenter.org.

A Rockin' Holiday Reception -- 2-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cookies With Santa -- 2-3:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. bvpl.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl -- 4-6 p.m., downtown Prairie Grove. Mugs $5 at participating merchants.

Christmas On The Square -- With goody bags, pony rides and kettle corn and Santa Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Lincoln.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. downtown.

Holiday Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m., Mock to Buchanan to South Pittman in Prairie Grove.

Morrow Country Christmas -- With carriage rides, ponies, bounce houses, caroling, a chili dinner and Christmas lights, 6-9 p.m., Possum Holler Boutique, 17152 Mountain Road. Santa Claus will be at the Morrow Fire Station for photos and hot cocoa.

Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., downtown Gentry.

Rhonda Vincent: Christmas -- 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. $29 & up. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events.

