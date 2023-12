Reinard Dreesmann, vice president of operation in the Americas for Elopak, sits with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Hugh McDonald, secretary of commerce, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Bobby Brown, chairman of the Little Rock Port Authority, during an announcement of the company's first U.S. production plant at the Little Rock Port Authority on Tuesday. Dreesmann was incorrectly identified in a photo caption in Wednesday's edition.