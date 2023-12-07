George Latimer, a Westchester County (N.Y.) executive, declared his candidacy to challenge U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., stating that "(Bowman's) focus has been to make a national name for himself."

Isa Zarepour, Telecommunications Minister for Iran, said a capsule capable of carrying animals and launched 80 miles into orbit is the latest step in the country's process to try and get Iranian astronauts into space.

Cory J. Herthel, a 40-year-old Seventh Day Adventist pastor in Green Bay, Wis., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught sexually preying on boys in Venezuela, Cuba and Spain via emails and texts while attempting to help one boy move to the United States, according to federal officials.

Dan Stark, a large-carnivore specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said that a male cougar killed on a highway near Golden Valley, Minn., was almost certainly the same one that had been seen two days ago on a local home surveillance video.

Tamara Zieschang, regional interior minister for the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, announced that any applicant who fails to respect Israel's "right to exist" can have naturalization denied by the state if they are attempting to apply for German citizenship.

Rosemary Hayne, a 39-year-old Ohio woman, consented to work 20 hours per week at a fast-food restaurant for two months in an effort to shorten her 180-day jail sentence after she tossed a Chipotle chicken burrito bowl at a store manager.

Milton Myrie, a former police officer for South Fulton, Ga., sued the city as he claimed that he had been forced to cut his Rastafarian dreadlocks or risk being fired in a violation of the Civil Rights Act and the city's CROWN Act of 2020.

Frederique Porterie, public prosecutor in Bordeaux, France, said that a restaurant manager has been charged with involuntary homicide after a botulism outbreak involving sardine preserves at the manager's organic wine bar killed one and sickened 15.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush called for older Americans to allow the younger generation to have more room in politics while speaking at a Miami luncheon, acknowledging that "As a 70-year-old person, I'm part of the problem. It's time for my generation to get off the stage politically."