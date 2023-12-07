Juvenile arrested after Fort Smith shooting leaves one dead, another injured





FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a juvenile at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured another.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, didn't disclose any additional details about the arrest in a news release Thursday, citing the suspect's age. Arkansas state law prohibits the release of information regarding juvenile offenders.

Mitchell wrote in a Wednesday news release police responded to a shooting incident in the 1400 block of North 36th Street at about 6 p.m. that day. Officers found two gunshot victims, who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim, a 15-year-old, was later pronounced dead at the hospital while the other, a 12-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell said Thursday the Police Department's investigation into the homicide is ongoing. The department will release more information as it becomes available and appropriate to do so.

Watch

Video statement on homicide investigation: https://twitter.com/fortsmithpd/status/1732628363276165278?s=46&t=guynB54Gql2DSsHEENf_sQ

Source: Fort Smith Police Department