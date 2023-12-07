Taxpayers paid for it

I hear that the Central Arkansas Library System is planning to charge $25 per hour for use of their meeting rooms, beginning in January. I suspect they won't get any takers; they've allowed greed to guide their planning, rather than any sense of public service.

The people who use library meeting rooms are not loaded with money. They are kids' parties, or the astronomy club, or self-improvement classes. They don't use a lot of electricity and don't take up any staff time; they just need a decent space to gather. They are the public, the taxpayers. CALS should not charge for the use of spaces the taxpayers paid to build.

JAMES STEED

Little Rock

Setting bad example

In regards to David Kelley's guest column in the Voices section on Friday, I generally agree with his opinion. However, it is my opinion that the governor could qualify to be elected to a potential new group that I would label "Society of Celebrity Name-Callers."

CHARLES H. BROWN

Fairfield Bay

Outrageously cruel

Among the thousands being sent notices of discontinued services from Medicaid are hundreds of residents in nursing homes; ones who have been there forever. This is cruel to send such people notices when their current living situation is the only place their needs can be met, and staff-stressed homes are now having to spend hundreds of hours replying to these letters and trying to get them reinstated.

This is a colossal blunder on the part of the state. These residents who fully qualify for Medicaid should not be put through this indignity; their sole income is the $30 a month allowance.

Someone's feet need to be held to the fire for this outrageous blunder and indignity.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

Not quite so mighty

Re the paper tiger: Russia has invaded Ukraine, unsuccessfully. We read that it is importing armaments from North Korea and Iran to sustain its pathetic war effort.

The feared Russian military might that's so vast is apparently only half-vast.

W.W. SATTERFIELD

Little Rock

Deploy hospital ships

Re Israel and Hamas: I took a look on Google Earth and found at least two piers where hospital ships could tie up to. Flag the ships under the UN and since they are ships, there are no tunnels or bunkers under them, so they are truly neutral. Make them off-limits to all sides and start treating those who need it.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock

Choice: Old or evil?

My background is in psychology, so I try to understand complicated events in terms of human behavior. Why'd they/we do that? From time to time, however, events are beyond me.

We are in one of those situations now where Donald Trump leads for the Republican presidential nomination, and more or less half the electorate apparently would prefer him over Joe Biden. The notion that anyone thinks Donald Trump is fit to be president is out of my range of comprehension.

His presidency was not as much of a disaster as I had feared. He did push a major tax cut for the rich and big business that added about $8 trillion to the debt, and he did build a bunch of the stupid border wall, but Democrats kept him from succeeding in his worst efforts, like killing the ACA (Obamacare). Refusal to accept electoral defeat and raising an attempted insurrection against the transfer of power, of course, goes beyond anything we have ever seen.

Still, we survived.

It is not clear that American democracy will survive a second Trump presidency given the claims he is making about ignoring elections, filling positions with his loyalists, and prosecuting his political opponents.

My wonderment at his level of support, however, is more about my perception of the person than about particular actions. I see him as unattractive, possibly autistic, with no empathy, no sense of humor, and no objective sense of truth. He appears to equate the national interest with his personal whims, and I doubt he can do any better.

Biden has not done us any favors by not announcing his retirement months ago, but I hope between now and the election more people will come to the conclusion that too old is better than evil.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

A never-ending war

We now live in a world where tyrants have nuclear weapons. We give Ukraine what it needs to prolong the war, but not what it needs to win the war because we are afraid of Vladimir Putin and his nuclear button.

The West is using Ukraine to keep Putin in check. The only options now seem to be never-ending limited war, tyrants taking over the world, or nuclear destruction, like some Orwellian dystopia.

The best weapons and technology in the world are worthless if you don't have the courage and perseverance to use them and put boots on the ground. As one Taliban member said, we will win because we have something Americans don't: patience. And now some in Congress have lost patience and want to cut off Ukraine. Putin is emboldened by them.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln