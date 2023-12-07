LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL Craig resigns at Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig submitted his resignation after six seasons at the helm of the Panthers’ football program. Craig was 15-49 overall with Siloam Springs. The Panthers won five games in each of Craig’s first two seasons in 2018 and 2019 and went to the Class 6A playoffs in his first three years, including a road win at Marion in 2019. But the past three seasons have been particularly tough for the Panthers, including back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2022 and 2023. Siloam Springs has lost 27 straight games dating to the 2021 season. “It took a lot of discussion and reflection, but I decided it was time for me to resign the football position,” Craig said. “I feel like the kids need new leadership. I wanted to give the district as much time as possible to find the right fit for the program. My goal has always been to do what is best for the kids.” Craig’s resignation is expected to be approved by the Siloam Springs School Board at its Dec. 19 meeting. Siloam Springs Athletics Director Jeff Williams said assistant coach Robert Henderson will run the Panthers’ offseason program until a new head coach is hired.

— Graham Thomas

PREP BOWLING Rogers’ Brantley almost perfect

Kale Brantley flirted with perfection to his last ball and just missed it as the Rogers senior finished with a 299 score during the Mounties’ quad match Wednesday at the Rogers Bowling Center. Rogers was hosting Harrison, Huntsville and Pea Ridge in just its second match of the season, and Brantley opened Wednesday’s action with a 232 game. In the second game, he rolled nine strikes in succession, then added two more during the 10th frame. On his last ball, Brantley just missed the perfect game as the No. 4 pin teetered but failed to fall. Rogers won the match with a score of 2,542, followed by Pea Ridge at 2,249, Harrison at 1,948 and Huntsville at 1,613. Rogers also won the girls match with a score of 1,749, followed by Harrison at 1,547, Pea Ridge at 1,501 and Huntsville 1,132. Rogers’ bowling team returns to action Friday with a match at Cabot, which is also hosting the Class 6A state bowling tournament in February.

PREP BASKETBALL GIRLS VAN BUREN 53, OZARK 23

Van Buren jumped out to an early 18-8 lead and went on to pull away from Ozark in a nonconference game Tuesday at Ozark. Drew Cone had 10 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Pointers, who led 29-11 at halftime and 42-19 after three quarters. Jaci Odom and Hope Oden each added eight points for Van Buren, while Lauren Bailie led Ozark with eight points.

BOYS BLUE EYE, MO. 56, BERRYVILLE 18

Berryville struggled offensively with just one field goal in the entire second half and fell to Blue Eye during Wednesday’s action in the Green Forest Holiday Classic. Blue Eye started to blow the game open in the second quarter, when it outscored the Bobcats 21-6 and turned an early seven-point lead into a 37-15 cushion. Berryville was outscored 13-2 in the third quarter and had only one free throw over the last 8 minutes. Peyton Smith led the Bobcats with six points.

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 61, OZARK ADVENTIST 31

Justus Osbon had 20 points, and Fayetteville Christian had five players finish in double figures en route to a home win Tuesday over Ozark Adventist. The Eagles (12-0) were in full control after a 25-2 lead in the first quarter. Fayetteville Christian led 42-20 at halftime and 58-23 after three quarters. Jaheem Campbell added 11 points for the Eagles, while Parker Hedman, Joseph Gonzalez and Daniel Blevins each had 10 points.

SILOAM SPRINGS 65, TULSA NATHAN HALE 58

Siloam Springs snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Tulsa Nathan Hale in the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla. The Panthers (3-4) trailed 18-15 after the first quarter but took a 29-28 lead at halftime. The game was tied at -4747 heading into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored Hale 18-11. Evan Allen led the Panthers with 20 points, while A.J. Moore had 13 and Stewart Schwaninger had 12. Kabron Lewis led Hale with 24 points.