LR chamber details new initiative

The Little Rock Regional Chamber announced an initiative to attract more international entrepreneurs to the region and outlined a year of delivering thousands of new jobs and millions of dollars in investments to central Arkansas at the business group's annual meeting Wednesday.

Along with the University of Arkansas Little Rock and the Little Rock Venture Center, the chamber is beginning the Arkansas Tech Launch Exchange program to accelerate and build technology-based businesses in Little Rock and central Arkansas by recruiting international entrepreneurs.

The initiative, modeled after programs in New York and Boston, will provide cap-exempt work visas that allow international entrepreneurs to locate to central Arkansas, beefing up talent development and support for technology-oriented individuals and businesses.

"This new initiative is designed to help accelerate and build technology-based businesses in Little Rock and central Arkansas by recruiting international entrepreneurs ... and providing support services to enhance success," UALR Chancellor Christina Dale said in announcing the program at the annual meeting.

In addition, the exchange program will help UALR build a stronger international faculty to train and support entrepreneurial efforts in the area and encourage students interested in founding a business, she said.

The exchange program should foster growth and development of more entrepreneurial businesses in the region, chamber Chief Executive Officer Jay Chesshir said, noting the effort will capitalize on the success of the Venture Center in bringing global start-ups to Little Rock for its banking and financial technology accelerators.

"This is an opportunity, for universities without any cap on H-1B visas, to be a part of this process," Chesshir said.

Westrock Coffee Co. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Ford was the featured speaker at the luncheon, which attracted thousands of business leaders to the downtown Statehouse Convention Center.

Ford recounted the company's growth since 2009, when it began by offering financial support to coffee growers in Rwanda, to its status today as one of the leading coffee and tea providers in the world. The company has created hundreds of jobs in Arkansas and attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investments.

That success, Ford said, has been built by an executive team believing in the mission of improving the lives of impoverished coffee growers and farmers in underdeveloped nations. "It's all about people," Ford said. "Business is all about people."

Westrock has more than 1 million members of smallholder farming households in more than 20 different coffee-growing countries worldwide. "There's a value to the work that we do ... that we quantitatively can prove has changed the lives of millions of children," Ford said.

The company is scheduled to open a 1.1-million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Conway early next year and reach full production with 170 employees later in 2024.

This year, the chamber helped deliver 10 economic development projects to the region that created more than 1,600 jobs and generated $370 million in investments. With multiple projects underway and being developed, Chesshir said central Arkansas will gain 16,000 new jobs over the next five years.

Baptist Health President and Chief Executive Officer Troy Wells will lead the chamber as chairman for the next year.